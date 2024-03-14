Are John Mulaney and Olivia Munn together? Relationship timeline explored in the wake of Munn revealing breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn, the American actress and television host, recently opened up about her battle with breast cancer and how she underwent a double mastectomy. She also expressed how supportive her boyfriend John Mulaney was during the whole process.

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2021, and Munn gave birth to their son Malcolm in November of that year, as per Entertainment Tonight.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the actress uploaded a candid post on Instagram, talking about her health and praising John. She wrote:

"I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

Munn’s post soon went viral, and the comedian replied to the message with a comment under his girlfriend's post that read:

"Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you."

John's comment on Olivia Munn's post. (Image via Instagram/@oliviamunn)

The actress first revealed her diagnosis back in April 2023. The pair's most recent outing was at the 96th annual Academy Awards and then at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, thus indicating that they are still going strong.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship explored as the actress goes through breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney first met in 2013, while attending Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding. The actress told HuffPost that she tried to start up a friendship with the former Saturday Night Live head writer at the time. However, before getting together, the pair were both in high-profile relationships of their own.

Olivia Munn was dating NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017. Mulaney, on the other hand, tied the knot with multimedia artist, Anna Marie Tendler, on July 5, 2014. The pair separated after six years of marriage in May 2021, following his 60-day stint in rehab.

Munn and Mulaney remained friends as he checked himself into rehab for addiction issues in 2020, as per People. At the time, the actress took to Twitter to support the comedian, saying:

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

The news of Munn and John Mulaney's relationship first broke out in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Malcolm, the same year.

On March 13, Olivia Munn talked about her cancer diagnosis and the support she has received, with her fans on social media. She wrote in the caption:

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

She added that the cancer was discovered early due to the diligence of her OBGYN, Dr. Aliabadi, who calculated her “Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score” and “saved my life.” In her post, Oliva Munn talked about her diagnosis, saying:

"I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options."

As per her post, she had an MRI, an ultrasound, and a biopsy, and was diagnosed with “Luminal B cancer in both breasts,” which she described as “an aggressive, fast-moving cancer.” 30 days later, the actress had a double mastectomy.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have been together for nearly 4 years now, and have known each other for longer.