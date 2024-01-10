What did The View hosts say about Jo Koy? Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin defend comedian’s Taylor Swift joke

Jo Koy, the American stand-up comedian and actor has come under fire for the jokes he delivered while hosting the Golden Globes award show on Sunday. However, the panel of The View TV show has defended the artist's quip about Taylor Swift and the NFL.

On January 7, 2024, Koy joked about the pop star's attendance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games. He said,

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear."

Swift seemed unimpressed and sipped her alcoholic beverage while sitting at her table at the event. One of The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg took Koy's side, saying,

"For the first time, stand-up comedian Jo Koy took on the hosting duties, and it was a rough room for him."

Other women from the panel Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin also told the audience and viewers to "get a sense of humor," as per Page Six.

The View co-hosts defend Jo Koy over Golden Globes hosting backlash

Joseph Glenn Herbert, known professionally as Jo Koy recently appeared as the host of the prestigious 81st Golden Globes Awards on January 7, 2024. His monologue included a series of quips about Taylor Swift, Oppenheimer, the Barbie movie, and more.

Jo Koy mentioned Taylor Swift in his speech seemingly implying she had fewer pictures taken of her at the award show as compared to the NFL. Swift has a history of supporting her boyfriend Travis from the VIP seats during his sporting events. According to People, he plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League in American football.

Netizens, however, bashed the comedian for some jokes that were reportedly made at the expense of women.

According to The View hosts, comments about Taylor were not as offensive as people are making out to be. Whoopi Goldberg defended Jo Koy saying it was his first time hosting a big show, as per Page Six.

She added,

"If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re thrust out there, it’s hit or miss. [But Jo is] as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups."

Fellow panelist, Sara Haines jumped in support of Jo Koy and took issue with the crowd’s alleged lackluster reaction to his jokes. She said,

"I love Jo Koy and the whole time I was nervous for him because I think he’s so funny. He’s kind, he’s good, all the things. What bothers me more in watching this is, get a sense of humor, because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians because life needs them. No one feels sorry. Just smile."

Haines also noted that Koy was “punching up” with his jokes. Koy also joked about a number of the A-listers seated inside The Beverly Hilton, along with Taylor. She did not attend the award ceremony with Travis. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a known Swiftie also weighed in on whether Jo Koy’s comment about the Bad Blood singer was "that bad," as per The Hollywood Reporter. She said,

"I was a little surprised. I thought that was kind of a lay-up. I thought [Jo] got very good as the night went on."

Koy claimed on Monday that he has no regrets about the joke. He explained on the Los Angeles news station KTLA,

"We didn’t understand why they were upset and we were just like, ‘Okay, the joke was NFL.’ (The) NFL is using that for cutaways, which is great, bringing a lot of publicity to the NFL. The joke was like, ‘It’s fewer cutaways to her."

The comedian had also explained during his speech that he only had 10 days to prepare for the job, as per The New York Post. Taylor Swift has not given a statement regarding the joke yet.