Are Susie Evans and Justin Glaze dating? The Bachelor alum clears 'misconception'

The Bachelor alumna Susie Evans appeared on season 26, gunning for the heart of Clayton Echard. He chose to propose to her with his final rose, but she declined, and the couple broke up in 2022. Justin Glaze was also part of the franchise, with his stint on The Bachelorette season 17, where he was a runner-up, and returned in Bachelors in Paradise. Susie Evans and Justin Glaze have been a part of a trifecta with Andrew Spencer for a while now.

Since Andrew recently found himself a significant other, followers grew curious to know if anything was brewing between the other two. Susie Evans took to Instagram Live and clarified these doubts, stating they were "misconceptions." She said he's been her "genuine friend" over the past few months.

The Bachelor Nation alums Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are just friends

Susie Evans became a national favorite when she reached the final rose ceremony in season 26 of The Bachelor. While her relationship with Clayton Echard ended after declining him when he popped the question, the two became romantically involved after the show's closing and moved in together. However, that didn't stand the test of time, so she returned to LA.

Justin Glaze ended his run on The Bachelorette, getting close but not quite there with Katie Thurston. He made a comeback in the spinoff Bachelor in Paradise but was eliminated twice. He also moved to Los Angeles around the same time Susie did; they quickly became pals.

Their shenanigans as a group with a former contestant from the franchise, Andrew Spencer, were plastered over social media. However, Andrew cemented his relationship with Beca Michie in the early days of September, transforming this tough trio into a dynamic duo.

This raised questions in the minds of The Bachelor fans about whether Justin Glaze and Susie Evans were in a couple, too. Susie understood the perspective behind their curiosity and also addressed the subject on Instagram Live, where she opened up the floor to her followers to ask her anything on their minds.

One user asked the alum if she was rooming with Justin, and Susie provided them all with the clarity they longed for.

"We are not, but this is a common misconception."

She also discussed how he's supported her through tough times over the last few months and how they have grown to build a strong foundation and enjoy each other's companionship. Since they were both new to the city, they found comfort in knowing they were both in the same boat, which helped them navigate the Los Angeles lifestyle.

"Of course I knew Justin was cool and all, but I am kind of shocked at how genuine of a person he is and how he's been such an intentional/genuine friend for me these past few months."

Unfortunately for The Bachelor fans manifesting this couple, Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are not in a relationship.

The rest of former The Bachelor contestant's Live focused on her plans for the future, stating that she does not intend on returning to the show anytime soon.

Those who want to keep updated on their daily lives can follow them on Instagram. Susie Evans goes by the account @susiecevans, and Justin Glaze's handle is @justinglaze.