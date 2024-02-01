Are The Challenge stars Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo still together? Relationship updates

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo first met on MTV's The Challenge season 38 titled Ride or Dies as cast members back in 2021. Throughout the season, fans drooled over Horacio and Nurys' cozy intimacy on the show. Thereafter the romance continued even after the show finished filming, with Nury confirming the relationship on November 21, 2023, as per Cheatsheet.

The Challenge star Nurys Mateo took to her Instagram handle to spill several details about their relationship after confirming the same. She responded to the supposedly millions of personal messages that fans were directing her on the social media platform.

Nurys continued by saying that she and Horacio were happy together at the time, but that she was left to feel the pangs of enduring a long-distance relationship because the latter was abroad filming.

Nurys and Horacio's chemistry took off in their second season and developed into a partnership.

The Challenge stars Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo's relationship explored

Over the years, The Challenge has fostered both intense rivalry and surprising love stories. In season 39 titled Battle for a New Champion, Nurys and Horacio—who initially made waves in Season 38—returned.

Fans of the MTV show were excitedly following the couple's adventure as they navigated the intricacies of the game and developed a romantic relationship.

Speaking about the genesis of their relationship, Nurys revealed on The Official Challenge Podcast that the two first started it off on Instagram. According to Cheatsheet, Nurys said:

"Me and him were very flirty on Instagram, He’d reply back to my stories and send heart eyes. And we have a song that we would always be like, ‘Oh, it’s our song,’ because we danced to it last season. And so whenever that car would come on in the car, he’d send a video of himself singing it and send it to me. Little things like that would happen."

The bond between Nurys and Horacio seemed real, notwithstanding the show's fondness for showmance. Fans were ecstatic when Nurys revealed details about their connection during a recent social media Q&A session in 2023.

According to Nurys, the romance between herself and Horacio blossomed since the filming of Battle for a New Champion. Horacio and Nurys appear to be having more than just a passing fling. This developing romance appears to be unaffected by long distance.

Nurys revealed what their plans are, as per Distractify. She disclosed in December 2023 that after Horacio finishes up his filming for the All-Stars version of Exatlon Estados Unidos, he will be joining her in Los Angeles. After that, the pair plans to travel to Texas together, demonstrating their devotion to one another outside of the reality program.

The couple's choice to move in together and start a life outside of The Challenge points to a degree of dedication that goes beyond the show's competitive format.

Fans are excited to see the following chapters of their relationship and learn how it changes as the game's twists and turns are revealed as the show progresses. The love story between Nurys and Horacio gives a special dimension to the drama in the capricious realm of the MTV show. Their transformation from rivals to allies demonstrates that sincere relationships may still form even amid rivalry.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on MTV.