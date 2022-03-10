Are there more wheels or doors in the world? Viral social media debate explored 

Social media users were on banter yesterday, discussing whether there are more wheels or doors in the world. The debate started with a tweet by user Ryan Nixon, who posted a poll between the two with the caption:
"My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate... And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"
The tweet gained immense popularity as people tried to explain why their choice was the right answer for the poll, gaining over 4k retweets and 2k replies.
The debate about "wheels or doors" has found its way all over social media
Different people expressed different views on the "wheels or doors" question and brought forward new perspectives, which made the debate even more complicated.
People initially argued at the surface level, questioning if there were more houses or more cars in the world. Many pointed out that the majority of the world's population lived in some kind of house, but not all of them had access to a car, which meant more doors.
Some even explained that even cars come with doors, which cancel the wheels on them.
But people promptly pointed out that the question was between doors and wheels and not cars, giving the option more weight.
Opposing that argument, many explained that one house or flat has more than one door, and one building can have multiple floors. They also used cruise ships and cabinet doors as examples.
Wheel voters countered this argument by saying that doorknobs and hinges are classified as wheels, which meant every door canceled itself because it would need at least two hinges.
Numerous users drew parallels between the "wheels or doors" and the "blue-black or white-gold" dress debate. For information, in 2015, Twitter erupted in a debate over a photograph of a dress, questioning its color. Many thought the dress was blue and black, while others believed it to be white and gold.
The debate ended after a user, who had seen the dress in real life, confirmed that the dress was indeed blue and black in color.
Many even found time to create some hilarious memes about the whole situation.
Nixon decided to close the poll after receiving over 200k votes. Wheels won the poll with 56% of votes, but that didn't stop users from continuing the debate. Truth being said, just like the question "between hen and egg, which came first," nobody knows the true answer to the "wheels or doors" debate.