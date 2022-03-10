Are there more wheels or doors in the world? Viral social media debate explored 

Social media users were on banter yesterday, discussing whether there are more wheels or doors in the world. The debate started with a tweet by user Ryan Nixon, who posted a poll between the two with the caption:

"My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate... And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?

The tweet gained immense popularity as people tried to explain why their choice was the right answer for the poll, gaining over 4k retweets and 2k replies.

The debate about "wheels or doors" has found its way all over social media

Different people expressed different views on the "wheels or doors" question and brought forward new perspectives, which made the debate even more complicated.

People initially argued at the surface level, questioning if there were more houses or more cars in the world. Many pointed out that the majority of the world's population lived in some kind of house, but not all of them had access to a car, which meant more doors.

Some even explained that even cars come with doors, which cancel the wheels on them.

jofu ? @jofulol @downgoesdeme @JorjanVAL @_____iPad but has the potential to have more than 5 doors. we also have to take into account the countries in poverty who dont have cars but have housing with doors as well. or countries like the Netherlands public transportation is more common so there would be more houses than cars there

John Ferrara @j0hnferrara Idk if any of you are on the "door vs wheel" part of tiktok, but this debate is so dumb

Like, every vehicle that has four wheels has at least two doors (if not four) so they cancel our. More doors by a mile

But people promptly pointed out that the question was between doors and wheels and not cars, giving the option more weight.

Lily Franklin @lilyffranklin13 @NewYorkNixon Who is voting doors??? There's wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, makeup storage holder, rubbish bin. It's definitely wheels.

Opposing that argument, many explained that one house or flat has more than one door, and one building can have multiple floors. They also used cruise ships and cabinet doors as examples.

Didier Q Mirabeau II @MirabeauQ

every average house say 20 doors

every family 18 wheels

every bus 8 wheels two doors train 80 wheels 4doors

Hospitals, schools, hundreds of doors no wheels.

bicyles 2 Wheels no doors

my GUESS DOORS

lyd ψ 107 @llocaldema Cruise ships are massive and they don't have wheels but they have THOUSANDS OF DOORS. all of the doors in skyscrapers. Hotels. Massive schools and offices. AND DONT FORGET WARDROBES AND CABINET DOORS ??? I think I'm team door.

Marilyn "Goodbye Kitty" MonRollup @IsIsConfined Almost everything that has wheels comes with a door, but most things with doors don't have wheels

Wheel voters countered this argument by saying that doorknobs and hinges are classified as wheels, which meant every door canceled itself because it would need at least two hinges.

Juno! ✨ @JunoIsACheater I'm here to settle the debate whether there are more doors or wheels in the world and the clear answer is the wheel. Why? Because the definition of a wheel is "a circular object that revolves on an axle". There is something called door knobs on doors which perfectly matches the +

Bob Gilbert @BobGilb39475442 @hankgreen Doors require hinges. The most common type of hinge is essentially a set of fat wheels, sitting on top of one another, around a single axis. Every door has between 6 and 16 wheels.

Numerous users drew parallels between the "wheels or doors" and the "blue-black or white-gold" dress debate. For information, in 2015, Twitter erupted in a debate over a photograph of a dress, questioning its color. Many thought the dress was blue and black, while others believed it to be white and gold.

The debate ended after a user, who had seen the dress in real life, confirmed that the dress was indeed blue and black in color.

linds // ia uni @LALISADAZED is this more doors vs wheels debate trying to be the next internet thing like the blue and black dress 😭 like desperately trying for the "remember when the whole internet argued about if there was more doors or wheels"

it's just Carl @snarlbby Wheel people out here acting like the blue black dress crowd. Like we will never know for sure so relax please

Many even found time to create some hilarious memes about the whole situation.

Bobby Hoffman @nomorebobby There are exactly as many doors as there are wheels. Every time a door is created, a wheel of equal magnitude is created in the opposite direction

Memes @dankravesmemes Door gang or wheels gang? (u/arsenic_humour)

chase @fairclutch didn't isaac newton say for every door there's an equal amount of wheels or something like that

Nixon decided to close the poll after receiving over 200k votes. Wheels won the poll with 56% of votes, but that didn't stop users from continuing the debate. Truth being said, just like the question "between hen and egg, which came first," nobody knows the true answer to the "wheels or doors" debate.

Edited by R. Elahi