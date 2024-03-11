Ariana Grande’s look for Oscars 2024 red carpet wins the internet: “MOTHER SERVED”

Ariana Grande attended the Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 10, 2024. Numerous A-list celebrities were present at the 96th Academy Awards.

Among them, Ariana stood out with her pink bubble dress as she walked the red carpet. Grande's exceptional clothing choice was influenced by her upcoming role as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway musical Wicked, which is currently being filmed.

On social media, fans expressed their admiration and excitement. One of the users commented, "SHE SERVED."

Ariana Grande turned heads at Oscars 2024 red carpet

Ariana Grande looked stunning on the Oscars red carpet in 2024. After her Saturday Night Live appearance, the party was held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The actress, thirty, looked stunning in a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

Ariana added exquisite Tiffany & Co. earrings and a pink diamond necklace to complete her ensemble. This unique necklace complemented her great appearance on the red carpet and matched her attire nicely. The gown's voluminous parts and frills around her waist accentuated her physique.

Ariana Grande has made many daring decisions and stylistic shifts throughout her career. She debuted as a cute schoolgirl and has since evolved into a trendsetter with her elegant red carpet looks. Fans swooned over Ariana's look, especially loving her outfit. Here are some of the reactions:

Grande's subtle Glinda the Good Witch costume at the Oscars 2024 made her stand out. Her pink gown and jewelry emphasized her artistic talent and transformation from pop diva to leading lady.

The unique Haute Couture SS23 Dress by ValliParis she wore demonstrated her exceptional style and ability to draw attention. The cost of the garment is unknown, but it was undoubtedly significant. Grande's appearance at the Oscars demonstrated her artistic development and ability to demand attention through her song and dress choices.

Conclusion

Grande's appearance on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars highlighted her classic fashion sense. Her choice of attire paid homage to her character, Glinda. Moreover, it captured the film's essence while showcasing her distinct style.

Grande's wardrobe selections will surely become a talking topic as she captivates audiences with her acting and songs, inspiring both fashionistas and fans.