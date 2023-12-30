7 most expensive necklaces of all time

Necklaces are an embodiment of luxury and beauty and rank among the earliest adornments worn by men and women. These adornment pieces date as far back as the Bronze Age and have continued to serve various ceremonial, aesthetic, and religious purposes.

Necklaces are seen as some of the most versatile jewelry and are favored by men and women alike. Necklaces stand as a symbol of affluence and sophisticated taste. Necklaces have transcended the idea of just being mere accessories, they have become timeless treasures that stand at the pinnacle of luxury, as many jewelers have created necklaces from the most precious and rare stones.

The list below delves into the world of extraordinary jewelry, characterized by exquisite craftsmanship, mind-blowing designs, and rare gems.

Most expensive necklaces ever made

1. The Marie Antoinette necklace

The Marie Antoinette necklace is a piece of jewelry that has a rich history. It is associated with the last queen of France. The necklace became famous because of its exquisite design, extraordinary gemstones, and the dramatic events surrounding its creation. It features a dramatic cascade of diamonds and precious stones. The legendary necklace sold for $3.7 million.

2. The Mrs. Winston

Mrs. Winston is a beautiful necklace that weighs 187.5 carats and is made up of very rare diamonds and rubies. It features high-quality white diamonds and pearls, with the largest diamonds placed at the bottom, which emphasizes the conical shape of the piece. It is estimated to be worth $5.8 million.

3. The Blue Belle of Asia

The blue belle is an iconic sapphire from Ceylon in Sri Lanka. The necklace was designed by O.L.M Marker & Sons. After a lot of buying and reselling, it was finally sold to an anonymous buyer in 2014. The necklace features a cushion-cut 392.52-carat sapphire that is held by a diamond tassel pendant mounted on a white gold and diamond necklace. It is estimated to be $17.2 million.

4. Hutton-Mdivani jadeite necklace

This neckpiece was commissioned by Frank Winfield Woolworth, who wanted it as a wedding gift for his daughter-in-law. The necklace was later sold and is not part of the Cartier collection. The necklace features 27 beads of jade, all 15 millimeters in diameter, and its clasp is made of rubies and diamonds. It is estimated to be $27.4 million.

5. The incomparable diamond necklace

This necklace took four years to be completed in 2012. Just like its name implies, the incomparable diamond necklace stands out because of the deep yellow internally flawless diamond of 407 carats. An 18-karat rose gold frame in the shape of a vine holds the diamond. It comes in an asymmetrical design that makes one catch their breath. It has an estimated price of $55 million.

6. A heritage in bloom

A Heritage in Bloom is a masterpiece created by Wallace Chan, an artist whose passion for things creative is well-known. The necklaces took almost 47,000 hours for the craftsmen to produce. The necklace features figures of bats and butterflies, which signify luck and love, respectively.

It also features 383.4 carats of precious stones. 600 pink diamonds, 114 icy-green jadeites, 72 white mutton jades, and 19 divine colorless diamonds were used to create this incredible jewelry. It has a price tag of $200 million.

7. The Hope diamond necklace

The Hope diamond necklace features one of the most valuable stones in the world: the Hope diamond. The Hope diamond is clear blue, and it was discovered in the Golconda mines in India.

The diamond is 45.42 carats, and it was sold to Harry Winston in 1949, who later donated it to the Smithsonian Institution, where it was embedded into a necklace and is displayed there today. The diamond is surrounded by 16 white diamonds. The necklace cost $250 million, making it one of the most expensive pieces of jewelry in the world.

The above-mentioned necklaces stand as some of the most expensive jewels in the world due to their exquisite craftsmanship and rare stones.