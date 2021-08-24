What is the cost of Beyonce's rare 128-carat diamond? A look at the iconic Tiffany & Co campaign

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z recently created history by becoming the new face of Tiffany & Co’s iconic ABOUT LOVE campaign. The singer stunned fans after sharing a series of photos from the campaign on Instagram.

In the pictures, Beyonce can be seen flaunting the historic 128-carat Tiffany diamond. According to WWD, the diamond holds an approximate value of $130 million as of 2019.

The Grammy Award winner has become the first African American woman and the fourth ever woman to wear the diamond in the past century.

This also marks the Carter couple’s first campaign together. The campaign film has been directed by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei. It features Beyonce’s rendition of the classic Moon River song from the 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The aesthetic clip shows Jay Z filming the Crazy In Love hitmaker as she sings along to the chords of her piano. The duo can also be seen posing in front of the iconic Equals Pi painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

As mentioned by Tiffany, this is also the first time the art piece from Basquiat's 1982 private collection has been displayed in front of the world.

The ABOUT LOVE campaign is reportedly a collaborative effort between Tiffany and the Carters. Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications at Tiffany & Co, mentioned in a statement that the campaign represents the story of “modern love”:

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

As part of the campaign, the Carters and Tiffany & Co has pledged USD $2 million for scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Exploring the history of Beyonce's Tiffany & Co diamond

Beyonce is the first African American woman to wear the Tiffany diamond (Image via Instagram/Beyonce)

The 128-carat diamond from Beyonce's Tiffany & Co campaign is considered to be the luxury jeweler’s oldest and most valuable piece of all time. The yellow gemstone was first discovered in the Kimberly Mines of South Africa in 1877.

The then 287-carat diamond was acquired by Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany for $18000. The founder was dubbed as the “King of Diamonds” following the acquisition. After arriving in Paris, the diamond was remodeled by George Frederick Kunz into a cushion-shaped 128.54-carat stone with 82 facets.

The diamond have mostly stayed out of public reach ever since the discovery. It was first worn by socialite Mary Whitehouse in 1957. The gemstone is mostly recognized from the Breakfast at Tiffany’s film. Audrey Hepburn wore the diamond for the movie in 1961.

In 2012, Tiffany & Co. placed the gem inside a 100-carat white diamond necklace to mark the company’s 175th anniversary. Prior to Beyonce, the necklace was donned by Lady Gaga on the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

Tiffany’s ABOUT LOVE campaign is scheduled to be launched in print on September 2. The campaign film is slated to be released on September 15. The campaign will reportedly have additional films directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and Derek Milton.

