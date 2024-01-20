Aries x Reebok Classic Leather “Mystic’s Shoe” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Aries x Reebok Classic Leather “Mystic’s Shoe” sneakers are the new buzz in the sneaker community. London's Aries, known for luxury streetwear, has joined hands with Reebok. This collaboration marks their first venture into footwear. Aries, with past successes with New Balance, is no stranger to the sneaker world.

The collaboration between Aries and Reebok has chosen the iconic Reebok Classic Leather as their shoe of choice. The Classic Leather is renowned for its representation of British style and has remained relevant over the years.

This debut partnership is highly anticipated as both Aries and Reebok are powerhouses in the UK fashion industry.

These sneakers are set to retail at $130. They will be available from January 19th exclusively on the Aries website and their London flagship store. A global release will follow on January 24 through Reebok. The pricing and availability make these sneakers an accessible luxury.

Aries x Reebok Classic Leather “Mystic’s Shoe” sneakers (Image via Aries website)

The concept, as stated by Aries Founder Sofia Prantera, was to maintain the classic leather's simplicity. The challenge was to add an Aries twist. The result is the “Mystic’s Shoe,” drawing inspiration from mystics, wizards, and magicians. These themes align with Aries’ pagan influences, offering a unique perspective.

Key Features

The sneaker boasts a premium aqua-tinted leather upper. This unique color choice sets it apart. Reflective Reebok branding adds a modern twist. The vintage tongue, with exposed foam, gives a nod to retro styles. Inside, the insole features Aries’ wizard graphic in gold.

This delicate detail highlights the collaboration's inventiveness. An interior tongue label reveals the design's inspiration. Each pair comes in a limited-edition box with gold accents. There is also an additional pair of laces in Aries' characteristic aqua.

The Aries x Reebok Classic Leather “Mystic’s Shoe” sneakers are priced at $130, making them a valuable addition to any collection. Initially available on the Aries website and their London store, they will soon reach a wider audience.

The global release through Reebok is set for January 24th. This strategy ensures both exclusivity and broad availability.

Anticipated Colorways

While the initial release showcases the aqua-tinted leather, there's excitement about potential future colorways. These could further explore the mystic and magical themes. Fans are eager to see how Aries and Reebok will expand this collection.

History of Aries and Reebok

Aries, a London-based fashion label, is renowed for its luxury streetwear. Their non-gendered pieces helped shape modern fashion.

Reebok is undoubtedly a longstanding name in athletic footwear and has a rich history. It has continually evolved, staying relevant in the fashion and sports worlds. Together, these brands bring a fusion of streetwear luxury and athletic heritage.

The Aries x Reebok Classic Leather “Mystic’s Shoe” sneakers represent a unique fusion of fashion and function. This collaboration brings together two influential brands in a memorable way.

Their debut is not just about releasing a new sneaker. It's about creating a piece that resonates with fans of both brands. The anticipation surrounding this launch is a piece of evidence of the impact of this collaboration.