Arleen Sorkin net worth: Harley Quinn voice actor's fortune explored as she dies aged 67 

The voice of Harley Quinn, Arleen Sorkin, recently passed away at the age of 67. The news came in on August 26, 2023, when several social media users began posting tributes for the actress. The news was then confirmed by Arleen's close friend and fellow voice actor, Neil Kaplan.

Expand Tweet

Arleen Sorkin was also known for her work on Days of Our Lives and Frasier, and she was much loved for her work on television. Although the It's Pat actress' family has not yet spoken up about the cause of her death, social media has been flooded with tributes to the late actress as she bids adieu to the world.

Having worked in the industry for decades, as per Idol Net Worth, the actress managed to make a fortune for herself, making her net worth more than $13 million.

Arleen Sorkin actively worked in the industry for the last 40 years

As the news of Arleen Sorkin’s passing spread on social media, netizens, fans, and family were left devastated as the actress was loved and adored for her work in the TV industry. Having started her career in the late 1970s, Arleen Sorkin first started off her career as a cabaret when she joined the comedy group The High-Heeled Women.

Expand Tweet

Next, she bagged the role of Geneva on the hit series Duet and rose to success from there. She was then cast as a female co-host on America’s Funniest People. She also tried her luck with scriptwriting and wrote for Tiny Toon Adventures.

Her rising career then paused for a while when she was fired from America’s Funniest People, which led to the actress filing a lawsuit against the director and the chairman of the channel. As she fought the case, she demanded $450,000.

Later, she restarted her career with Days of Our Lives, where she was loved by the masses. However, it was at the height of her career that she took on the role of voicing the animated character Harley Quinn from the television series Batman.

Expand Tweet

Her contributions over the years proved incredibly lucrative, paving the way for her to amass a considerable fortune. As of this writing, Arleen Sorkin’s net worth was estimated to be around $13 million.

The voice behind Harley Quinn was married to Christopher Lloyd for the last 28 years, as they took vows in 1995. They shared two sons, Eli and Owen. However, none of the family members have yet spoken up about the passing of the beloved actress. At the same time, her family or friends have not yet revealed the details of her funeral or memorial services.

Nonetheless, netizens continue to mourn the loss of Arleen Sorkin, who was loved for her work in TV and movies.