Who has acted in Cabaret in the past? Dylan Mulvaney raises eyebrows after reportedly auditioning for Broadway show

TikToker and trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney has made her way back into the headlines after she was reportedly invited to audition for the Broadway show, Cabaret. As per Page Six, Dylan is eyeing the lead female role.

Furthermore, the publication also reported how the cast for the Broadway show has already been finalized, but producers agreed to audition Dylan Mulvaney with the thought of her taking over the female lead role.

The Broadway show has won Olivier Awards in London and is now all set to cast its magic in the August Wilson Theatre in Manhattan, for which Dylan is reportedly auditioning.

Expand Tweet

While Dylan Mulvaney already has a rich background in theatre as the influencer has also received her bachelor's in music theatre, her move of auditioning in the popular Broadway show has raised many eyebrows, as many have jumped into a heated debate on social media.

The female lead role in Cabaret has previously been played by famous theatre artists like Liza Minelli, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone, and Sienna Miller. The show debuted in 1966 and has been performed on several international stages. Several actresses have won awards for their roles as Sally Bowles.

The Broadway show especially became popular in the US after the 1998 tour of Cabaret.

“Probably won't see it”: Netizens have mixed reactions over Dylan Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret

Controversial headlines spread fast on social media, and something similar happened with the news of Dylan Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret. As a Twitter user, @PopCrave shared the news on the platform, many social media users commented on how they would now not be interested in seeing the show, while others supported the influencer.

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users pour in mixed reactions as news of Mulvaney auditioning for Cabaret goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Dylan Mulvaney has not commented on the rumors, but many social media users continue to slam the influencer and the show as the Bud Light controversy has not died down yet.