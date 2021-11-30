Arlene Dahl net worth: 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' star's fortune explored as she passes away at 96

Well-known actress Arlene Dahl is no more. She passed away on November 29 in New York and was 96 years old at the time of her death. Her son Lorenzo Lamas confirmed the news and paid tribute to his mother on Instagram and Facebook.

Lamas said that she was the most positive influence on his life and will remember her laughter, joy, and dignity while she confronted the challenges of her life. He added that her ability to forgive left him speechless at times, and while he was becoming an adult, he depended more on her as his life counselor.

Lamas also sent his condolences to his mother’s widower, Marc Rosen, and said that his sympathy goes to him who made her life wonderful and joyous. Arlene Dahl is survived by her husband, Rosen, sons Lorenzo and Rounsevelle Andreas Schaum, daughter Carole Holmes McCarthy, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also known as Arlene Carol Dahl, she gained recognition as an actress during the 1950s. She was the last among the surviving actors from the classic era of Hollywood.

According to wiki.ng, the Woman’s World actress’ net worth is estimated to be around $5 to $6 million. Dahl’s main source of income was her career as an actress. Although detailed information on her assets is currently not available, she has earned a lot from her movies since she was a popular face in Hollywood.

Born on August 11, 1925, Arlene Dahl took elocution and dancing lessons in her childhood and was a part of various theatrical events. Following her graduation, she did several jobs and went to New York to work as a model for a modeling agency.

Dahl made her debut as lead actress in My Wild Irish Rose in 1947, and she eventually signed a long-term contract with MGM. She was seen playing the lead role in A Southern Yankee in 1948, followed by Reign of Terror in 1949. All the MGM movies where Dahl was in the lead were box office hits.

Arlene Dahl joined Sears Roebuck in 1970 as the director of beauty products, and continued to appear in Broadway and television series. Following her bankruptcy in 1981, she played the role of Lucinda Schenck Wilson on ABC’s One Life to Live and made guest appearances on Renegade and Air America.

