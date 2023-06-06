Arnold on Netflix: 5 things to look forward to in new Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back on Netflix this Wednesday, June 7, 2023, with his documentary. Titled Arnold, it comes barely ten days after his underwhelming action-comedy TV series FUBAR hit the streamer on May 25, 2023.

Described as an “intimate docuseries,” the offering will focus on the star’s “multifaceted life and career.” It will track his journey from “being a bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to a politician,” Netflix wrote in the synopsis.

Arnold Schwarzenegger surely makes for an epic documentary, which proves why his fans and others are so pumped up to find out what the three-part piece has to offer.

With the tagline of “One Man. Three Lifetimes,” Arnold is expected to showcase his life as a famed movie star, the 38th governor of California, a father, husband, and just the man himself. While most of his life is interesting, the Netflix docuseries might make a lasting impact due to the five following revelations.

From abusive growing-up years and groping allegations to cheating episode, Arnold Schwarzenegger bares it all on Netflix's docuseries

1) His professional rivalry with fellow action star Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone made the big bucks together in showbiz. Hence, the media and the common narrative always pitched them as box office rivals. In his new Netflix documentary, Arnold, the former said:

“I always need an enemy….Every time he came out with a movie, like Rambo II, I had to figure out a way of now outdoing that.”

Meanwhile, Stallone quipped that they shared an “Ali versus Frazier” kind of bond and that he “got my a** kicked constantly.”

2) Admitting to groping several women before getting elected as governor

In 2003, The Los Angeles Times accused Arnold Schwarzenegger of groping several women, and 20 years later, the 75-year-old finally admitted to the allegations. In the upcoming docuseries, he rued:

“It doesn't really matter what time it is, if it’s the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago or today, this was wrong. It was bulls---. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong.”

3) Cheating on Maria Shriver and having an out-of-wedlock kid

Arnold Schwarzenegger and one of late President John F. Kennedy’s nieces, Maria Shriver, were married for 25 years till his 1996 cheating episode surfaced. He had a son, Joseph, with their housemaid Mildred Baena.

Recounting that heartbreaking moment on the Netflix docuseries, the Terminator star said:

“Maria and I went to counseling once a week, and in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph?' And I was like— I thought my heart stopped and then I told the truth.”

The couple made their separation official in May 2011, and their divorce came through a decade later.

4) His first meeting with Shriver

The two lovebirds met for the first time at a party related to Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Tennis Tournament in August 1977. Shriver’s mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, introduced her to the rising star.

In the upcoming Netflix series, Arnold Schwarzenegger recalled:

“She said, ‘My daughter is really fond of you,’ and I said, ‘Well, your daughter has a really nice a*s. I have to tell you that.’ What a stupid thing to say. I don’t even know why I said it.”

After a whirlwind romance for almost 10 years, they married in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on April 26, 1986.

5) Cruel childhood and elder brother’s tragic death

Arnie, as Schwarzenegger is fondly called by his followers, took a not-so-nice nostalgic ride to his childhood. It was mired with “strange violence,” and his father was abusive towards his spouse.

But the actor said he and his late elder brother, Meinhard, reacted differently to the wild bouts. Recalling the “tough upbringing” in his docuseries, he stated:

“The kind of upbringing we had was beneficial for someone like me, who was inside very strong and very determined, but my brother is very fragile. The very thing that made me who I am today is the very thing that destroyed him.”

Meinhard died in 1971 after meeting with a disastrous road mishap.

Arnold is slated to hit Netflix on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

