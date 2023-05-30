What time will Arnold air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

Arnold, a documentary on one of America's most famous figures, is all set to release on Netflix and is expected to be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET (tentative time) on Wednesday, June 7. Looking at Arnold Schwarzenegger's life, right from his bodybuilding days to his career as an action hero and his rise as a politician, the documentary consists of three episodes.

Helmed by Lesley Chilcott (An Inconvenient Truth), Arnold's executive producers are Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Doug Pray, and Chilcott, while Craig Repass serves as the docuseries' producer.

The Arnold trailer gives glimpses of Arnold Schwarzenegger's near-impossible journey while amplifying his never-say-die attitude

The trailer for Arnold was released on Netflix's official YouTube channel on May 10, 2023. It begins with the Terminator star revealing that he had envisioned the adulation he would receive as a public figure before it became a reality and that he believed he would get there with all his heart. The trailer then mashes up archival footage with snippets from his films, with voiceovers highlighting the challenges Schwarzenegger took up.

Eventually switching to a more personal tone, Schwarzenegger says that as much as people will remember him for his successes, he will also be remembered for his failures. He addresses how his pursuits in life affected his marriage and his family overall, admitting that the pain that he caused his loved ones is something that he has to live with for the rest of his life.

The trailer transitions to a motivational tone right after, ending with Schwarzenegger asking the viewer to "do it" and to "do it now." A synopsis for the docuseries was available in the description for the trailer. It reads:

"This three part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers."

It continues:

We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona."

The docuseries features appearances by James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Linda Hamilton, and Sylvester Stallone, to name a few. Here's some more information provided by Netflix in an official press release:

"In his latest role as the orator of his own story, the former governor of California provides audiences with context and insight into three key chapters of his life: Arnold as an athlete, Arnold as an actor and Arnold as an American."

The docuseries marks Schwarzenegger's second collaboration with Netflix after FUBAR

Arnold comes right after FUBAR, which happened to be Schwarzenegger's TV series debut. Created by Nick Santora (Reacher), FUBAR premiered on Netflix on May 25 and is an action-comedy TV series about an almost-retired CIA operative who is called for one last mission to save a fellow agent.

However, he soon finds out that the operative he has been tasked with retrieving is his daughter. What follows is a set of events that touch on universal family dynamics set against a backdrop of humor, action, and spies. Starring alongside Schwarzenegger in FUBAR are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Jay Baruchel, Travis Van Winckle, Fabiana Udenio, Fortune Feimster, and others.

Produced by Invented by Girls and A Defiant Ones Media Group, Arnold will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from June 7, 2023.

