Artem Severiukhin video: 15-year old Russian Karting driver issues apology over 'Nazi salute' on podium

Artem Severiukhin, a 15-year-old go-kart driver, was sacked by his team after appearing to throw a Nazi salute after winning the European Championship race. The Russian relentlessly denied doing so, however the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile has launched an investigation into the matter.

The teenager secured victory in the opening round of the FIA Karting European Championship in Portimao. Artem Severyukhin was competing under the Italian flag for the team ‘Ward Racing’ due to Russia’s ban from sporting events across the globe.

After winning, the youngster was seen pounding his chest before stretching out his arm in what appeared to be a Nazi salute. He was also seen grinning and laughing uncontrollably as he did so. The Italian anthem played in the background as he threw the controversial gesture.

Artem Severiukhin apologizes for his actions and denies making heinous gesture

Artem Severiukhin denied doing the Sieg Heil salute in a statement through the Russian automobile federation. He also showed his devotion to his country and said:

“ I won the round of the European Championship and was very happy. I'm from Russia. I thanked the team and my relatives from Russia. Someone saw a bad gesture in my actions, but it's not. I just thanked them. I am Russian, I am from Russia and I stand by my country."

He then took to his Instagram account and apologized for his actions as he denied doing the salute. He said in a video:

“I want to apologise to everyone for what happened yesterday during the European Karting Championships. Standing on the podium I made a gesture which many perceived as a Nazi salute. This is not true."

The sportsman added that he is not in support of Nazism, which he considers to be "the worst crimes against humanity."

Ward Racing ends Artem Severiukhin’s contract

Artem Severiukhin has been removed from his Ward Racing contract after displaying “unsportsmanlike behaviour” which violates the “ethical and moral sports codex.” The Swedish team added:

“Ward Racing is deeply in shame of the pilot's behaviour which it condemns in the strongest possible terms. The actions of Artem Severyukhin during the award ceremony on April 10, 2022 were exclusively individual and do not represent the views and values of Ward Racing in any manner.”

They ended their statement by saying that they see “no possibility of continued cooperation” with the go-kart driver and that they “will proceed with terminating his racing contract.”

The FIA also said in a statement that an investigation has been launched “into the unacceptable conduct” of the athlete.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan