What does the Z symbol mean? Russian military tank significance explored as gymnast faces ban over 'pro-war' sign

Netizens have noticed the Z symbol on social media amidst the Ukrainian crisis. The letter is being used to show support for Russia.

It was first seen on war tanks. Since then, the letter has appeared on clothing, civilian vehicles, and more.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is also being investigated after displaying the symbol on his uniform, as seen at the medal ceremony at a World Cup event held in Doha, Qatar.

Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 @TadeuszGiczan Just saw that Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore 'Z' symbol at the World Cup in Doha yesterday to show his support for the war in Ukraine. Can't think of a more disgusting thing to do and a better reason to ban Russia from sporting events altogether instead of current half measures Just saw that Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore 'Z' symbol at the World Cup in Doha yesterday to show his support for the war in Ukraine. Can't think of a more disgusting thing to do and a better reason to ban Russia from sporting events altogether instead of current half measures https://t.co/1rmV5UNQnR

The athlete was seen with the bronze medal standing next to a Ukrainian gold medalist.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has since pledged that the independent integrity unit will be investigating the "shocking behavior." As of Monday, Russian gymnasts will be facing a lengthy ban from all future FIG competitions.

What does the Z symbol mean?

There is no letter Z in the Russian alphabet. However, some believe that the letter was seen across the country to showcase their support for the Ukrainian invasion.

Kamil Galeev, a member of the Wilson Center think tank, interpreted the symbol to be a short form for "za pobedy," which means "for victory" in Russian.

Some netizens also predict that the symbol is the short term for "zapad," which means "west." This would mean that a unit is West-bound.

Filip Horký @FilipHorky NEOVLIVNICZ @NEOVLIVNICZ



Původně označení vojenské techniky, kterou Putin vyslal na Ukrajinu, se stalo symbolem podpory ruské okupace.



neovlivni.cz/pismeno-z-chce… Písmeno Z chce policie podle zjištění Neovlivni.cz posuzovat jako svastiku.Původně označení vojenské techniky, kterou Putin vyslal na Ukrajinu, se stalo symbolem podpory ruské okupace. Písmeno Z chce policie podle zjištění Neovlivni.cz posuzovat jako svastiku.Původně označení vojenské techniky, kterou Putin vyslal na Ukrajinu, se stalo symbolem podpory ruské okupace. neovlivni.cz/pismeno-z-chce… https://t.co/GWqyaveuYz #CzechRepublic Police will probably start to consider “Z” letter as the same symbol as the crooked cross. Those who will e.g. wear it could be at least investigated. twitter.com/neovlivnicz/st… #CzechRepublic Police will probably start to consider “Z” letter as the same symbol as the crooked cross. Those who will e.g. wear it could be at least investigated. twitter.com/neovlivnicz/st…

A Ukrainian source also told publications that the symbol may be used to differentiate between Ukrainian and Russian forces to "avoid friendly fire once the action begins."

The source added that displaying a symbol is absolutely necessary as both countries would have similar war machines. Hence, it would be essential "to reduce the risk of friendly fires."

Kamil Galeev @kamilkazani "Z" is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine. Some interpret "Z" as "Za pobedy" (for victory). Others - as "Zapad" (West). Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity "Z" is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine. Some interpret "Z" as "Za pobedy" (for victory). Others - as "Zapad" (West). Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity https://t.co/iWuBPhhdEb

The symbol has already been used by many civilians in Russia. In the city of Kazan in southwest Russia, the chairman of a cancer charity organized its patients to line up in a giant Z. They were photographed using a drone.

Ordinary Russian civilians have painted the Z symbol on bus stops, taxis, billboards, and other areas in cities as well.

Donie O'Sullivan @donie The letter ‘Z’ has become a symbol for Russians who support the invasion of Ukraine. nytimes.com/2022/03/07/wor… The letter ‘Z’ has become a symbol for Russians who support the invasion of Ukraine. nytimes.com/2022/03/07/wor…

Russian media, social media accounts, and online streamers are adding the Z symbol to their logos and titles as well.

The same has been seen on Russian nationalists, including pro-Putin politicians like Mikhail Delyagin and Maria Butina.

Edited by Ravi Iyer