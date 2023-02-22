"As good if not better than the Mittens meme": Bernie Sanders TikTok appearance goes viral, wins over the internet

American politician Bernie Sanders unintentionally made a TikTok appearance that has gone viral over the internet.

On February 20, 2023, a TikTok user, @taylorchamp, shared a video filmed in New York that candidly captured the 81-year-old. Viral footage shows the TikToker and a doorman dancing to Ice Spice's song, In Ha Mood, with their hands up in the air.

As the duo tried to co-ordinate their dance moves, Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, unknowingly walked up behind them. At this point, Sanders' deadpan looks are visible on camera, as he confusingly paused and then moved out of frame.

The video went viral over the internet and Bernie unknowingly won several people's hearts. Some even compared to a previous picture of Sanders that went viral in 2021.

Twitter reactions on Bernie Sanders' viral TikTok video

After Bernie Sanders' unintentional TikTok appearance went viral, Twitterati was impressed. Several users laughed at the politician's deadpan expression and called him "relatable" when it came to TikTok. Others pointed out that his mittens were missing, a reference to the iconic meme of 2021.

The meme began making rounds on the internet after a picture of Sanders' went viral. It showed him during President Joe Biden's inauguration sitting socially distanced on a chair, wearing a parka, a mask, and oversized mittens with his legs crossed.

Bernie Sanders' wife apologized for interrupting the TikTok video

In another video shared by Taylor Champ (via The Independent), Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane, could also be seen walking in on the video. While the politician turned away after realizing that Champ and the doorman were filming a video, Jane walked right through it and later apologized for interrupting their dance.

She said:

“Oh, I’m sorry!”

Sanders has previously made headlines for his famed mittens meme that got photoshopped in every video. While appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 81-year-old shared that he was unaware of becoming an internet sensation overnight.

"I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on."

As per the Daily Mail, the photographer who captured Sanders' picture stated that he "has a well-defined image and brand" and was "Bernie being Bernie."

The viral TikTok comes after the politician addressed becoming a viral meme in his new book, It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, which was released on February 21.

As per excerpts obtained by Business Insider, the politician felt the viral mittens meme was "weird," and got weirder due to social media.

“There I was with my mittens on the moon, at the Last Supper, on the Titanic, alongside Forrest Gump, next to Spider-Man, on top of skyscrapers. Who would’ve thought?”

He also revealed in the book that in his over 50 years of service, he had never received such attention.

