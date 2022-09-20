Who is Ines de Ramon? All about Paul Wesley's wife as couple split after 3 years of marriage

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon are getting separated after being married for three years. On September 18, the couple's representative spoke about the split and revealed that the duo have been residing separately for quite some time now. The representative added:

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

At the time of writing this article, neither Wesley nor Ramon had made any official statement regarding the same.

Ines de Ramon is currently the head of wholesale for the Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, whose pieces have been worn by well-known personalities like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mandy Moore.

Although it remains unknown how they first met, the duo tied the knot in 2019.

Everything known about Paul Wesley’s wife

Ines de Ramon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Geneva in 2013. Ramon also has a nutrition health coach certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Despite her diverse educational qualifications, Ramon has mostly worked in the jewelry industry all these years.

Ramon’s LinkedIn profile states that she has previously worked in the jewelry department at Christie’s and in the retail department of Swiss jeweler De Grisogono. In February this year, she also appeared in a photo campaign for Anita Ko Jewelry.

Ramon is fluent in French, English, German, and Italian. Detailed information about her date of birth, age, career, and educational background remain unknown.

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon’s relationship timeline

Alessia @alessiaflicker Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley, what a beautiful and inspiring couple Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley, what a beautiful and inspiring couple https://t.co/kwZMt6769R

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon were first spotted together in New York City in June 2018, where they were seen holding hands after a dinner date.

They officially revealed their relationship via Instagram the following month, where Wesley posted a picture of himself with Ramon, Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev, at a wedding in Montauk, New York.

Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon tied the knot in 2019 (Image via Tiansh1995/Twitter)

News of their wedding became public only after Paul and Ines were spotted wearing similar wedding bands in February 2019.

In June 2019, while appearing on a podcast, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev termed Ramon as Wesley’s "wife." She said:

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

While speaking to People magazine in 2020, Wesley spoke about quarantine and the time he spent with Ramon and their dog Greg at home during the pandemic. He said that he was fortunate to be able to take a break, adding that it was important for him and helped him "reprioritize" his life.

Paul Wesley is well-known for his performance in the role of Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries. That apart, he has also essayed the role of James T. Kirk in the Paramount+ show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Prior to marrying Ines de Ramon, Paul was married to actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.

