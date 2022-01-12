Where to watch 'As We See It' Season 1? Release date, trailer, and more

As We See It, a coming-of-age dramedy, will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video this January 2022. Since Prime dropped its trailer, it has started to get very positive responses from viewers as it seems to reflect a fresh perspective on the screen representation of individuals with autism.

Jason Katims, the show's creator, is also one of the show's executive producers. He has previously won an Emmy Award for his outstanding writing in Friday Night Lights. That adds to the high expectations for the Prime Video series.

The trailer for 'As We See It' Season 1

How's the trailer looking?

The series is going to be a whole new level of an emotional journey for the audience by the looks of its trailer. The characters look realistic and well-rounded.

Seeing Jack (played by Rick Glassman), Harrison (played by Albert Rutecki), and Violet (played by Sue Ann Pien), try to figure out life, responsibilities, love, and little things that give them joy seamlessly radiates positivity and hope.

Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and various other notable actors are also seen in the trailer for the Prime Video series.

'As We See It': The release Date

The emotionally-driven drama series is all set to be released on January 21, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. It will be streamed in more than 240 different countries and territories all across the globe.

Amazon has described the series as:

“Twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.”

Where to watch the series?

As We See It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this January 21 (Friday) 2022. A subscription to the streaming service is needed to watch this coming-of-age series. All eight episodes of the show will be released on the same date and will be available for viewers to enjoy.

So get ready for an emotional rollercoaster ride as the series promises to be.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't forget to catch the exclusive dramedy on Amazon Prime Video. It will be arriving January 21, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi