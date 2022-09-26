"He look scared as hell": Hilarious ASAP Rocky memes trend after mosh pit video at Rolling Loud goes viral

As ASAP Rocky amassed immense backlash for cutting his set short at the Rolling Loud 2022 festival, netizens are trolling him for his appearance in a mosh pit. The singer found himself in the chaotic area of the concert and was seen looking immensely distressed.

A video of the same has since appeared online with netizens relentlessly mocking him and one person even went on to say, "He look scared as hell."

Netizen reacts to ASAP Rocky in mosh pit (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Instagram page and online publication The Shade Room took to their official account and posted a video of the rapper in the mosh pit.

Although some find being in a mosh pit exciting, it seemed like ASAP Rocky did not enjoy it. As he visibly suffered while being surrounded by a massive crowd, someone was yelling in the background - “Get him out.”

The rapper was seen trying to get away from the crowd and land on his feet several times, but failed miserably.

Many found his reaction to the mosh pit hilarious. Fellow singer Tyler The Creator also changed his Instagram account’s profile picture to that of ASAP Rocky’s worried face.

Internet reacts to ASAP Rocky in a mosh pit

Netizens found the entire situation hilarious and showed no sympathy towards the rapper. Many created hilarious memes about the situation and trolled him to no end.

As the video continued to circulate online, ASAP Rocky was trending on Twitter. The video has garnered over a million views across social media platforms. Some people even used the rapper's name 'Rocky,' to make memes based on word-play.

Chloe @itgxrlchloe The video of asap rocky in the mosh pit is hilarious The video of asap rocky in the mosh pit is hilarious😭

Langa @Langa92934062 @domislivenews Everything became rocky in the crowd @domislivenews Everything became rocky in the crowd

At the time of writing this article, the Sundress singer was yet to acknowledge his mosh pit experience on social media.

What happened at the Rolling Loud 2022 festival?

The father-of-one was expected to perform in New York City on Saturday night at 8:55 pm, but he didn't show up on the Fashion Nova platform until 9:45 pm.

Fans were enraged after the singer performed only two songs before having to cut his set short. The musician stopped performing at around 10 pm.

Not only were the audience members angry at this, some took to social media to express that the singer shouldn't have wasted time talking to the audience instead of performing.

According to TMZ, Rocky’s performance was a blow this time due to “noise ordinance” which they wanted to respect.

Following the debacle, Rihanna’s beau took to Twitter to express regret over the concert.

TMZ reported that Rihanna also accompanied Rocky to the fest.

