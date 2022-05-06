Did ASAP Rocky propose to Rihanna? D.M.B music video wedding sends fans into a frenzy 

American rapper ASAP Rocky released the music video for his new single D.M.B on May 5, which showcases a loving chemistry between the star and his singer girlfriend, Rihanna. The duo is expecting their first child together.

The 33-year-old star wrote, directed, and executive produced the music video, which was recorded in New York last summer with Rihanna for ASAP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records. It is supposed to be an "ode to the classic love story," according to a press release.

Fans went into a frenzy when they saw the video filled with wedding imagery, speculating that the two got engaged. However, as per a source talking to outlet TMZ, the classic love visuals were simply for fun and the two are not engaged as of yet.

34-year-old Rihanna appears in the video for D.M.B., which stands for "dats my b*tch," inside the first minute.

Throughout the movie, which was shot in the style of a vintage film, viewers will watch Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in a ride-or-die love tale, which finally culminates in a wedding ceremony, with the beauty mogul wearing a red veil and dress instead of the conventional white.

The rap goes:

"I was lost then, but I found you/I was slim thick with a bounce too. It's your tough love that I'm bound to/I f*ck it up, then it's round two."

Twitter reactions on ASAP Rocky's latest music video with Rihanna

As soon as the video was released, fans of the music industry's "it" couple shared their excitement on Twitter. While many suggested that the duo got engaged ahead of welcoming their first child together, others shared memes featuring Drake, who used to date Rihanna before.

"marry me?" "i do"

rihanna & asap rocky in D.M.B .

ASAP Rocky got arrested a total of 4 times in the DMB music video and Rihanna was there to pick him up everytime.

But nah, in all seriousness DMB was a beautiful video. Loving the love ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have for each other.

Drake running to YouTube to see if Rihanna RiRi said yes to ASAP Rocky.

Drake going to duel With ASAP Rocky for Rihanna's hand in marriage

Drake watching that new asap rocky & rihanna music video

Drake outside Asap Rocky's house tomorrow morning

The release of his new track comes only two weeks after Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after arriving on a private jet that morning on his way back from a holiday with Rihanna in her hometown of Barbados.

The Sundress artist was charged with criminal assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), and his bail was set at $550,000. Later that day, Rocky was freed from jail.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted out for a "happy and relaxed" meal with a group of pals at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, last week.

A source revealed to People Magazine:

"It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to ASAP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby."

ASAP Rocky revealed his connection with Rihanna to GQ in May 2021, calling her the "love of my life."

Speaking about his relationship with Rihanna, he said,

"So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky confirmed their pregnancy in January 2022, when the mother-to-be displayed her baby belly while out and about in New York City.

