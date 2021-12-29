Ashley Benson and G-Eazy relationship timeline explored as duo spark reconciliation rumors

According to the Daily Mail, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are rumored to be back together after their split in February. On December 26, the two were reportedly spotted having lunch together in Los Feliz, California.

The rapper and the actress had dated for a year until their separation earlier this year. They were also seen in G-Eazy's Ferrari in Pasadena, California, in April.

A brief timeline of Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's romance

The Me, Myself and I singer and the Pretty Little Liars star reportedly began their relationship after collaborating on a song in April 2020. After releasing their cover of Radiohead's Creep, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson sparked dating rumors in May last year.

In early May 2020, Benson confirmed that she had split from Delevingne after two years of dating. She liked an Instagram post talking about their split and her dating G-Eazy. According to US Weekly, the two were seen sharing a kiss in public around the middle of that month.

As per reports, G-Eazy accompanied Ashley Benson to her sister Shaylene Benson's wedding a month later. The singer also talked about his relationship with the Spring Breakers actress in an interview with ET last October.

While speaking to ET, he praised Ashley's talents:

"She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She's a special one. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have collaborated in writing multiple songs. However, only three of them seem to have been released. As per reports from numerous publications, the actress and singer recorded multiple tracks with the California-based rapper, which G-Eazy confirmed.

He also told ET that the tracks exist only in his studio and might be released in the future.

Interestingly, both 32-year-old artists have a history of being romantically involved with high-profile celebrities. G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum) was previously linked with the likes of singers Lana Del Rey and Halsey. Before being with Ashley Benson, he was also rumored to have dated Meghan Thee Stallion.

nina, she/her @pinketernities so ashley benson and cara delevingne broke up and cara started dating halsey and ashley is dating geazy who dated halsey... why is hollywood like ten people who keep dating each other so ashley benson and cara delevingne broke up and cara started dating halsey and ashley is dating geazy who dated halsey... why is hollywood like ten people who keep dating each other

Meanwhile, Ashley Benson dated English model and actress Cara Delevingne before G-Eazy. She was also rumored to have been linked with Nat Wolff prior to Delevingne.

