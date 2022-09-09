“Ask the producers!”: Davina Potratz blames Selling Sunset producers for editing out her “energy” from Netflix’s show

Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz blamed the producer of the Netflix show for editing her "energy" out in the previous seasons of the reality drama. Davina called out the producers on Thursday after podcaster Ira Madison posted mesmerizing photos of the reality star at the Burning Man Festival on Twitter.

Fashion writer Anya Georgijevic commented on the photos, asking:

"Where is this energy when she’s on the show?”

To which Davina promptly replied:

“Ask the producers!”

The agent's response insinuated that the producers of Selling Sunset didn't allow her to show off her personality during her time on the hit show.

Davina Potratz's time on Selling Sunset started through her appearance as a recurring cast member

Selling Sunset premiered in 2019, showcasing the personal and professional lives of a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group, a brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Davina was first seen on Season 1 of Selling Sunset, although as a recurring cast member of the show. She was later promoted to a series regular in Seasons 2 and 3 of the show.

Throughout the show, the 44-years-old was involved in several fights with the other cast members. Due to her behavior, many fans viewed Davina as an antagonist. As a result, the reality star dealt with a lot of hate on social media platforms.

The reality star left the Netflix show after Season 3 in 2020. The same year, the reality star wished the audience could see her sensitive side but feared it wasn't "dramatic enough" for the reality drama. She told Page Six:

“I actually am the jokester with my friends and I love being really funny and playful and I think that’s not really shown on the show.”

Adding further:

“I have really close, good girlfriends and I’m the most loyal, sweet friend. And I think that maybe isn’t dramatic enough for the show so they don’t show a lot of that.”

She left after the third season as she got an enticing offer from a rival real estate firm in Beverly Hills, Douglas Elliman. She told People:

“I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division. My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It's just very in tune with my skills."

She also said:

"It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision."

At the time, Jason Oppenheim also issued a statement, saying that he supported Davina's career decisions and wished they receive an opportunity to work together in the future.

Jason's wish came true. After her short-lived stint at the new firm, she returned halfway through season four of Selling Sunset in 2021. She has since been a part of the group.

Davina is currently filming Season 6 of the Netflix show along with cast members Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Mousa, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela.

The premiere date of Selling Sunset is yet to be announced, but it is most likely to return in 2023.

