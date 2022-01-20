'Astrid & Lilly Save The World' cast list: Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin, and others in this sci-fi series

This first season of Astrid & Lilly Save The World brings supernatural creatures galore to the face of the earth.

This sci-fi comedy/horror series, written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone and executive produced by Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine, will consist of ten episodes.

The show's first season is set to premiere on January 26, exclusively on SYFY. The channel released a trailer for the upcoming season in January, teasing the lives and whereabouts of the two main characters, Astrid and Lilly, as they embark on an unusual adventure to "remind us that heroes come from all walks of life."

'Astrid & Lilly Save The World' Season 1 cast list

Jana Morrison is Astrid

Jana Morrison is a Filipino-Canadian multidisciplinary artist who is based in Winnipeg. She has appeared on NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Hallmark's Master of the Heart and Chesapeake Shores.

She plays Astrid in this sci-fi horror/comedy series. Astrid is described as unfiltered and daring, with an affinity for 'sciencey' devices. Her friendship with Lilly demonstrates that being traditionally unpopular can be pretty cool.

Samantha Aucoin is Lilly

Samantha Aucoin is a singer-songwriter from Toronto's Beeton neighborhood. Through this drama series, she is making her acting debut. BookItTalent Toronto represents her.

She plays Lilly, the other half of the 'ride-and-die' friends in Astrid & Lilly Save The World. Lilly is described as a pleasant and intuitive photographer interested in investigative photography.

Olivier Renaud is Brutus

Olivier Renaud is a skilled actor and reality television personality. He is a member of the TV movie Christmas On 5th Avenue cast. He made his acting debut in Cruel Children as Mr. Carrot Cake. Fans worldwide adored his performance as Christopher in The Wedding Planners.

He plays Brutus, the 'hottie with a body' who intends to protect them from whatever seeks to kill them in Astrid & Lilly Save The World. With the gift of an oboe with the ability to kill monsters, he, beside the pair, appears to be their only weapon to save the world.

