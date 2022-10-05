"Austin belongs there": Fans claim they knew The Voice season 22 contestant would pick Blake Shelton as his coach

NBC's The Voice season 22 continued with its Blind Auditions on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022. Episode 6 of the famed reality TV competition series featured various impeccable performances by contestants who hoped to land a spot on the show. Among them was 19-year-old Austin Montgomery, who made a mark and landed on Team Blake.

The Blind Auditions are coming to an end, with the coaches all having 11 contestants each on their team. Back again on Tuesday for a new episode, Austin kicked off the night with an impressive performance of Hank Williams' I Can’t Help it (If I’m Still In Love With You). Austin shared that he loved old school country music.

His performance impressed the coaches so much that three of them turned their chairs for him. The coaches who did so were Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello.

Despite not knowing much about his genre or his style, Camila tried her best to convince him to join her team. Gwen also gave her best. But ultimately, Austin chose to go with Blake as his coach for the rest of the season.

Upon watching Austin choose Blake as his coach, fans took to social media and shared that it was no surprise at all.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Austin belonged with Team Blake and that it was no-brainer that he would choose him as his coach. Fans also lauded Gwen Stefani for supporting her husband and vouching for Austin on The Voice season 22.

What the coaches had to say about Austin's performance on The Voice season 22 episode 6

Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs on Tuesday night as the Blind Auditions continued.

Kicking of the night with his performance, Austin shared that his grandfather was the one who inspired him to listen to old school artists like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.When he's not working on music, Austin works with his dad in his screen printing business.

Gwen was the first to turn her chair, followed by Blake and Camila. Camila shared that felt like he sounded like the former famed artist Elvis Presley. She continued to add that she was looking for someone with musical diversity like him.

Although his genre wasn't something she was familiar with, Camila shared that she would take notes and listen to the music he liked. Blake rebutted and joked that Austin would be the one coaching Camila and not vice versa. Gwen tried her best to convince Austin to join her team.

But after Camila started to convince him, Gwen stood up and told Austin that if he wasn't going to pick herself as his coach, then he probably shouldn't go with Camila either. Gwen added that Blake would be the best coach for him.

Right enough without a doubt, Austin shared that he chose Blake Shelton as his coach on The Voice season 22.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

