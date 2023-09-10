Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes": Where to get, price, and more details explored

Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes" has launched, and just like its annoucement, it's taking the sneakerhead community by storm. Basketball's evolution has often been influenced by the footwear choices of its players. Over time, a player’s signature sneaker has become a symbol of their identity on and off the court.

Austin Reaves, with a growing reputation in the basketball community, has embraced this tradition, partnering with Rigorer to create a shoe line that resonates with fans and players alike. The latest piece from this collaboration is the Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes.”

Inspired by Team USA’s FIBA World Cup jersey, this sneaker shows the national pride and Austin's dynamic journey in basketball. As per announcement, these shoes have hit the shelves on September 9, 2023, at 11 am EST, they will be exclusively available on KicksCrew online. Retailing at a price of 148 USD, this pair promises performance, style, and a dash of basketball heritage.

Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes” are available at $148

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves's growth as a player is evident through the intricate design details of the AR1 “Stars and Stripes.” Its cocoon-inspired woven upper isn’t just about aesthetics, it plays a pivotal role in ensuring breathability and lockdown support.

Announcing the news on Instagram prior to the shoes' release, Austin shared:

"Shock Drop Incoming! My second Rigorer AR1 release with KICKS CREW is happening this week, and I can't wait for you all to get your pairs! The new AR1 'Stars & Stripes' colorway is inspired by my Team USA jersey from the FIBA World Cup."

Rigorer’s proprietary ShowTime Tech, embedded within the EVA foam midsole, guarantees players a premium court feel coupled with immediate energy return.

Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes" (Image via Twitter/@TomerAzarly)

The shoe's tongue showcases a unique bubble design - a testament to Austin's dedication to providing the best for his fellow players. This feature innovatively addresses the common lace bite concern and underscores Austin’s direct involvement in the shoe’s conception.

The Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 "Stars And Stripes" stands as a reflection of a player's passion molded into footwear. However, there’s more than just the sneaker to anticipate. Each AR1 “Stars and Stripes” comes in a special box set, accompanied by matching socks, ensuring that you make a style statement every time you hit the court or the streets.

Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes” is all set to create a trend

The AR1 series promises to be more than just a one-hit wonder. This Lakers-themed AR1 is on the horizon, which released on September 9, 2023. The partnership between Austin Reaves and Rigorer is poised to redefine basketball sneaker culture, setting new standards with every release.

In a nutshell, the Austin Reaves’ Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes” is not just a sneaker, it's a statement that represents Austin Reaves' commitment to the sport and its fans.

Overview of Rigorer Ar1 “Stars And Stripes" (Image via Twitter/@TomerAzarly)

It captures the essence of his journey, his aspirations, and his dedication to pushing boundaries in basketball footwear. As the collection has launched, it's time to get ready to grab a pair that every sneakerhead loves and be part of this exciting chapter in basketball sneaker history.