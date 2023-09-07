Austin Reaves set to launch AR1 ‘Stars and Stripes’ FIBA edition shoes in the USA: Everything we know so far

Austin Reaves is capitalizing on his FIBA World Cup success by announcing the latest model of his AR1 shoe by Rigorer. Reaves has already released one model of the shoes; however, his popularity has reached new heights throughout the competition.

As such, Reaves will now release the "Stars and Stripes" model of his AR1 shoe to pay special tribute to his FIBA World Cup run. In addition, the shoes will be a limited edition run, with only 1,000 pairs being sold worldwide.

The shoes will be released on Saturday, the day after Team USA plays Germany in the semifinals. The day after the shoes release, Team USA could find itself playing in the final depending on how things pan out.

Austin Reaves dropped details on Instagram:

"Shock Drop Incoming! My second Rigorer AR1 release with KICKS CREW is happening this week, and I can't wait for you all to get your pairs! The new AR1 "Stars & Stripes" colorway is inspired by my Team USA jersey from the FIBA World Cup.

"The release is limited to 1,000 pairs worldwide and comes with a special carrying case! They will launch on September 9th at 11am EST exclusively on kickscrew.com and Rigorer.com! I am also giving away 5 pairs! Link in bio to enter the giveaway!"

Austin Reaves' busy offseason after rising to superstardom

This offseason has been massive for Austin Reaves to say the least. This summer, he inked a seven-figure deal with Rigorer for his first signature shoe, before then releasing his first shoe last month.

In regards to his career on the court, Reaves secured a massive four-year $56 million deal to stay with the LA Lakers. The deal came on the heels of a breakout season, where he helped fuel the Lakers to success in the playoffs.

Austin Reaves

On top of that, Reaves made his debut for the U.S. Men's National Team, where he has continued to shine under coach Steve Kerr. While competing with Team USA, Reaves has received massive praise and admiration from fans in attendance.

The love he has received from fans has been so prominent that even his teammate Anthony Edwards couldn't help but get a joke in. With Team USA still amid an impressive run and Reaves expected to wear his AR1 on-court throughout the upcoming season, his popularity should only grow.

When the upcoming season starts, however, the big question will be whether or not Reaves can help the Lakers reach another NBA championship.