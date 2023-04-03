Austin Reaves x Rigorer AR1 sneakers: Everything we know so far

Los Angeles Lakers' player Austin Reaves made an amazing impression in his debut season and made a name for himself as a promising two-way guard. The 24-year-old player signed a deal with the LA Lakers team and clocked in at 23.2 minutes per game.

The strong play of the Los Angeles Lakers guard has propelled him into the starting lineup of March, which changed the dynamics of the Lakers lineup. As he is earning more opportunities on the court, he is also getting more respect off the court. The player signed a sponsorship deal with Chinese brand Rigorer in 2022, and it has been reported that his first signature shoe, AR1, will be released later this year.

An official release date for the collaborative Austin Reaves x Rigorer AR1 sneaker hasn't been announced by either of the involved parties. However, according to the sneakerhead Nick DePaula, the shoe will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Rigorer in the Summer of 2023.

More about Austin Reaves x Rigorer AR1, the first signature co-branded sneaker of the duo

Austin Reaves x Rigorer AR1 is the first signature co-branded sneaker of the duo (Image via @Nickdepaula / Twitter)

At just 24, Austin Reeves is becoming one of the fan-favorite players in the NBA league, emerging as a top guard. After LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell were sidelined for a few games in March 2023, Reaves averaged 17 points per game. He also began to stay at the free throw line and averaged seven free throw attempts per game.

Currently, Austin Reaves averages 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.12 assists per game. He has proved to be a vital player in the LA Lakers rotation and continues to grow every season. The player will become the only current second player from the Lakers' team to get a signature shoe release.

Since signing the deal with the Chinese label in 2022, Reaves has been good in sporting Rigorer shoes throughout the 2022-23 season. Now, he is joining the expanding list of NBA players who have signed with Chinese apparel companies. This partnership came after Dwayne Wade signed for Li-Ning and Klay Thompson signed for Anta.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Reaves signed with Chinese brand Rigorer last year, becoming the company’s 1st NBA endorser.



Building on his strong play this year with the Lakers, the brand will launch his first signature shoe throughout next season. Reaves signed with Chinese brand Rigorer last year, becoming the company’s 1st NBA endorser. Building on his strong play this year with the Lakers, the brand will launch his first signature shoe throughout next season. https://t.co/XEwKHkNHMB

As a result of the partnership, Austin Reaves will reportedly release his own signature shoe, the AR1. This partnership marks the first time that Rigorer has signed with a basketball player.

The initial colorway of the sneaker comes in multiple hues, including purple and gold, as a nod to the LA Lakers team.

While no technical specifications have been announced yet, the visual image of the sneaker has given a sneak peek. The sneaker features Reaves' signature, his logo mimicking the reticle of a firearm, and a digitally expressed image of the iconic LA Lakers colorway.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula



The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoeThe Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe 👀👀The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. https://t.co/FFaUPnQtll

The base of the shoes is kept jet black with the TPU wires locking down the entire upper. Pops of yellow and purple are added to the entire shoe. The sneaker further features a sight-lock logo at the heel, a gradient tongue, a white sole unit underfoot, and bright yellow outsole windows.

The pair is rumored to release in various colorways throughout the 2023-24 season.

