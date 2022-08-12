What time will Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers air on Hulu? Release date, trailer and more about the documentary

Hulu's new sports documentary, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, will hit the platform on August 15, 2022. The docuseries, directed by Antoine Fuqua, chronicles the epic journey of one of the NBA's most iconic teams of all time — The Los Angeles Lakers.

The series features interviews with players and coaches as it focuses on how the team grew in stature, what led to their success, and more. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: release time on Hulu and other important details

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers will premiere on Hulu on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET (tentative time). The first two episodes of the 10-part docuseries will premiere on the same day, following which the series will follow a weekly-release format.

On August 1, 2022, Hulu released the official trailer for the series, which opens with the great LeBron James saying,

''The pressure — that's what really drives me...To wear purple and gold — that's a different feeling.''

The trailer offers a glimpse of the interviews featured in the series. Several legendary players appear in the documentary, including Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal. It also sheds light on the tragic death of star player Kobe Bryant in January 2020, and the devastating impact it had on the players and the team.

Fans can look forward to a highly entertaining and inspirational documentary that depicts the iconic team's rise to fame and what drove them to achieve such astonishing levels of success. Along with the trailer, Hulu also shared a brief description of the docuseries, which states that the series,

''Captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.''

The documentary is helmed by noted director Antoine Fuqua, who also serves as the executive producer along with the LA Lakers' current CEO and controlling owner, Jeanie Buss.

More details about director Antoine Fuqua's works

Antoine Fuqua has directed a number of critically acclaimed documentaries and films over the years. He directed the 2019 documentary about the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, titled What's My Name: Muhammad Ali. Fuqua has also directed several other noted documentaries, including Lightning in a Bottle, American Dream/American Knightmare, and The Day Sports Stood Still.

Actor Denzel Washington, one of Fuqua's most frequent collaborators, won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Fuqua's acclaimed 2001 gangster flick, Training Day. Washington has also starred in many of Fuqua's films apart from Training Day, like Equalizer, Equalizer 2, and The Magnificent Seven.

Don't forget to catch Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on Hulu on Monday, August 15, 2022.

