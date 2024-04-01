B.I 2024 Hype Up tour: Everything to know about concerts across 6 Asian cities

B.I 2024 Hype Up tour is scheduled to be held from May 24, 2024, to July 13, 2024, in venues across South-East Asia. More dates are expected to be announced in the near future, and the tour announcement comes on the heels of the singer's first Japanese language EP release, Tadaima.

The tour is currently set to be performed in the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta, respectively. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on March 30, 2024.

Ticket and venue details have not been released as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons are advised to keep an eye on the official social of the singer or his label for further details as and when they are released.

B.I 2024 Hype Up tour dates and cities

B.I released his latest project, Tadaima (ただいま), via Nippon Columbia on March 13, 2024. The EP has been received positively, peaking at number 12 on the Japanese album charts.

Now the singer is set to embark on a tour in the coming months starting from May and fans can expect to see music from across his career played live at these upcoming concerts.

The full list of dates and cities for the B.I Hype Up 2024 tour is given below:

May 18, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea, at Myunghwa Live Hall

May 24, 2024 - Hong Kong, People's Republic of China, at TBA

June 1, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand, at TBA

June 7, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore, at TBA

June 9, 2024 - Manilla, Philippines, at TBA

June 15, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia, at TBA

July 13, 2024 - Macau, People's Republic of China, at TBA

B.I started his career as a trainee for YG Entertainment, one of the big entertainment agencies in the K-pop industry, in 2011 and made his debut as a full-time artist two years later in 2013.

This was subsequently followed by his work as the lead rapper and leader for the K-pop band iKON, who achieved commercial acclaim with their debut album, Welcome Back. The album was released on October 1, 2015, and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard World Album chart.

B.I left iKON in 2020 and released his first his first EP, Cosmos, in July 2021, thus embarking on his journey as a solo artist. This was followed by his debut studio album, Waterfall, in the same year in October.

Subsequently, the singer released his second solo EP, Love or Loved Part.1, on November 18, 2022. Speaking about said EP in an exclusive interview with the Grammy Awards website on November 21, 2022, the singer elaborated on the project, stating:

"Loved or Loved Pt. 1 is more so about youthful love rather than my life in particular. I almost wanted to understand or share the different types of ways to express love and some of the situations being in love can put you in."

The singer continued:

"Some of the words that came to mind when I thought about those situations could be: passionate, cold, fluttering, lonely, bold and cautious. It’s interesting how many different types of emotions are associated with the world of love."

B.I released his second studio album, To Die For, on June 1, 2023, and subsequently released his third EP, Love or Loved Part.2, on November 10, 2023. The latter completed the singer's Love or Loved project and peaked at number 18 on the Korean album chart.