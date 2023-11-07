Well-known rapper Baby Jamo was recently arrested on November 6, 2023, after his car hit a barricade near the Capitol building. He was with another man named Onosetale Okojie who was also arrested along with him. Jamo, whose birth name is Ricardo Glass, is 20 years old and is known for his singles Giz Wop, Get Stopped, and Fox 5 Gang.

HipHopDX statеd that multiplе chargеs havе bееn allegedly imposеd on Jamo which includе possеssion of a wеapon without a licеnsе, unauthorizеd usе of a vеhiclе, unlawful еntry of a motor vеhiclе, rеcеiving stolеn propеrty, and possеssion of largе-capacity ammunition fееding dеvicе.

Jamo was also accusеd of attеmpting to run away from a law еnforcеmеnt officеr in a motor vеhiclе, fеlon in possеssion, rеcklеss driving, driving undеr thе influеncе, possеssion of unrеgistеrеd ammunition, oblitеrating, rеmoving or altеring a gun's sеrial numbеr, and unlawful possеssion of a machinе gun.

Baby Jamo is well-known for his hit singlеs ovеr thе yеars

Famous Birthdays states that Baby Jamo was born on June 19, 2003. However, he has not revealed anything else about his childhood and educational background until now.

The music video of his single titled Warning received more than 700,000 views and it has been his most successful work so far in his career.

Jamo shared a daughter named Zailey with his partner, Samya, who passed away this year. He has additionally collaborated with a lot of rappers over the years, including YNW Melly, MattyB, Brooklyn Queen, and NLE Choppa.

Jamo is also active on Instagram with around 79,000 followers. He has shared 80 posts until now and they feature him posing at different locations alone or with his friends. The videos feature promotional material about his new and upcoming projects.

Reasons behind Baby Jamo's arrest explained

HipHopDX revealed that on Sunday, November 5, early morning, Baby Jamo and Onosetale Okojie were arrested after their car crashed into the barricade.

Jamo and Okojie were reportedly driving their white-colored Infinity Q50 at high speed and they tried to run away when the police chased them to stop, leading to the crash. The duo allegedly came out of the car and although they tried to run away on foot, they were arrested by the police officers.

The police officers also searched the nearby places where they discovered the giggle switch, a modification that can change a normal gun to a machine gun, and the device is said to be illegal. However, there is no clarity on how the device and guns were linked to Baby Jamo and Onosetale Okojie.

Jamo and Okojie are currently in custody and they are yet to be taken to court. According to the Assistant Chief for the United States Capitol Police, Sean Gallagher, the arrest is an attempt to have control over dangerous criminals and the officers are working for the safety of the residents of the Capitol Complex.

Before Jamo, another rapper named Gunplay was also arrested in August this year after he threatened his wife and child with a weapon, as per XXL.