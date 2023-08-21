How old is Gunplay? Real name, net worth, and all about the rapper amid recent arrest

American rapper Gunplay has recently been accused of threatening his wife and baby with a weapon, following which he was arrested. The rapper is 44 years old and he already had some other legal problems in the past.

The arrest happened on August 19, 2023, where some serious charges were imposed on Gunplay. As reported by XXL, this included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and child abuse. However, the singer has refused to accept the charges even after he was taken to the jail.

His wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, alleged the entire incident through an Instagram post. She started by writing that she and her child are safe, adding that her husband has got a drinking habit due to which she is trying to help him in any way she can.

"To summarize last might event. I asked Richard [Gunplay] to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect my bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."

Moreover, as mentioned in the post, Vonshae has already appealed for a restraining order and divorce from his husband.

Gunplay released his last album in 2022

Born on July 18, 1979, the real name of Gunplay is Richard Welton Morales Jr. Raised in Florida, he later came to Carol City with his family. Over the years, Gunplay has accumulated much wealth from his successful career as a rapper, and CelebrityNetWorth reported his net worth to be $400,000.

Richard was initially a member of the hip-hop group Triple C's. The group's only album, titled Custom Cars & Cycles, was released in October 2009.

In the initial stage of his career, Richard released several mixtapes. This started with Sniffahill in November 2008, and his last mixtape, The Fix Tape, was released in August 2017.

Living Legend was Gunplay's first album, which was released in July 2015. The album later trended at the top of the charts, following which he released more albums. His last album was All Bullsh*t Aside, which was released in April 2022.

Pyrex, Krazy, and Cocaine are a few singles that he has released.

Gunplay was previously arrested on charges of threatening his tax accountant

An arrest warrant was issued in the name of Gunplay after he reportedly threatened his tax accountant Turron Woodside with a gun in 2012. Although he surrendered himself to the authorities, he was put on house arrest at the time.

A trial was scheduled the following year, but the case was closed after Turron refused to participate in it. Gunplay's family also disclosed that he was not in the city when the trial began.