Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour setlist: Every song you can expect 

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny embarked on his Most Wanted Tour on February 21, 2024. Comprising 47 dates over 31 cities throughout North America, the tour is in support of the singer's fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.
The musician originally announced the tour on October 19, 2023. Although it did reveal the tour dates, the setlist was kept under wraps. Now a setlist has been revealed via the fan page of the singer:
As per @tourbadbunny on X, the setlist for the tour contains the title track of the fifth album, Nadie Sabe, as well as tracks such as Where She Goes, No Me Quiero Casar, Monaco, and Teléfono Nuevo, among others.
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour setlist
Bad Bunny's North America tour features a mix of songs from his newest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, as well as non-album singles. Released on October 13, 2023, the rapper's fifth album draws inspiration from 1970s music across genres in both Spanish and English.
The full setlist for Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour 2024 is given below:
- The Orchestra
- Nadie Sabe
- Monaco
- Fina
- Hibiki
- Mr. October
- Mercedes Carota
- Vou 787
- Seda
- Baticano
- Interlude
- Solo
- Telefono Nuevo
- Tu No Metes Cabra
- Pa Ti
- No Te Hagas
- Vuelve
- Me Mata
- Soy Peor
- Tu Ne Viva Asi
- Chambea
- Diles
- Vuelve Candy B
- Thunder Y Lightning
- “Acoustic Section”
- Gracias Por Nada
- Un X100to
- Baby Nueva
- Perro Negro
- Ya Puneta No Me Quiten El Perreo
- Safaera
- Yo Perreo Sola
- La Santa
- La Jumpa
- Dákiti
- Efecto
- Me Porto Bonito
- Un Preview
- No Me Quiero Casar
- Encore
- Where She Goes
The full list of dates and venues for the Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour 2024 is also given below:
- February 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- February 23, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- February 24, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- February 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- February 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- March 1, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- March 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- March 5, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- March 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- March 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena
- March 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena
- March 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena
- March 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- March 23, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- March 26, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- March 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- March 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- March 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- April 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- April 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- April 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- April 11, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center
- April 12, 2024 – New York, New York at Barclays Center
- April 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center
- April 17, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- April 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- April 20, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
- April 22, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- April 24, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- April 26, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- April 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- April 30, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 1, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- May 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- May 11, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- May 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- May 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- May 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- May 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- May 24, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- May 25, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- May 26, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
Bad Bunny's multi-platinum-certified fifth studio album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE