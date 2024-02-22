Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour setlist: Every song you can expect 

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny embarked on his Most Wanted Tour on February 21, 2024. Comprising 47 dates over 31 cities throughout North America, the tour is in support of the singer's fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

The musician originally announced the tour on October 19, 2023. Although it did reveal the tour dates, the setlist was kept under wraps. Now a setlist has been revealed via the fan page of the singer:

As per @tourbadbunny on X, the setlist for the tour contains the title track of the fifth album, Nadie Sabe, as well as tracks such as Where She Goes, No Me Quiero Casar, Monaco, and Teléfono Nuevo, among others.

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour setlist

Bad Bunny's North America tour features a mix of songs from his newest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, as well as non-album singles. Released on October 13, 2023, the rapper's fifth album draws inspiration from 1970s music across genres in both Spanish and English.

The full setlist for Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour 2024 is given below:

The Orchestra

Nadie Sabe

Monaco

Fina

Hibiki

Mr. October

Mercedes Carota

Vou 787

Seda

Baticano

Interlude

Solo

Telefono Nuevo

Tu No Metes Cabra

Pa Ti

No Te Hagas

Vuelve

Me Mata

Soy Peor

Tu Ne Viva Asi

Chambea

Diles

Vuelve Candy B

Thunder Y Lightning

“Acoustic Section”

Gracias Por Nada

Un X100to

Baby Nueva

Perro Negro

Ya Puneta No Me Quiten El Perreo

Safaera

Yo Perreo Sola

La Santa

La Jumpa

Dákiti

Efecto

Me Porto Bonito

Un Preview

No Me Quiero Casar

Encore

Where She Goes

The full list of dates and venues for the Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour 2024 is also given below:

February 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

February 23, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

February 24, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

February 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

February 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

March 1, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

March 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

March 5, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

March 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

March 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena

March 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena

March 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena

March 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

March 23, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

March 26, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

March 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

March 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

March 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

April 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

April 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

April 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

April 11, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center

April 12, 2024 – New York, New York at Barclays Center

April 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center

April 17, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

April 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

April 20, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

April 22, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

April 24, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

April 26, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

April 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

April 30, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

May 1, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

May 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

May 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

May 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

May 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

May 11, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

May 24, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

May 25, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

May 26, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

Bad Bunny's multi-platinum-certified fifth studio album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

