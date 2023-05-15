“Bad bunny on the sideline speaking french to Kendal Jenner”: Pictures of the duo go viral, spark meme fest on social media

Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, and American supermodel, Kendall Jenner, were spotted courtside at Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. One particular picture of the two of them is now going viral on social media.

pina @typicalpina ‍ KENDALL JENNER BAD BUNNY AT THE LAKERS V WARRIORS GAME KENDALL JENNER BAD BUNNY AT THE LAKERS V WARRIORS GAME😮‍💨 https://t.co/jZCeIMaGHl

In the picture in question, Bad Bunny is seen leaning in to whisper something in Kendall's ear, while the latter looks straight ahead at the game as she listens to the rapper as well. Twitter users had a field day comparing Bunny and Kendall to the popular 'unsolicited explanation' or 'mansplainer' memes.

Deus ♱ @DeadMansRequiem Bad bunny on the sideline speaking french to Kendal jenner Bad bunny on the sideline speaking french to Kendal jenner

Memefest erupts on social media amidst viral pictures of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Netizens were quick to unleash their meme-making skills, and the internet was soon filled with a range of funny captions and text to go with the image in question. Some even posted detailed, hilarious accounts of what the rapper might've been saying to Kendall.

Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano “…so Frank Dux is now super pissed that Chong Li stomped on Ray Jackson’s head and stole his headband, and so he’s just sort of wondering around the city thinking about it, thinking about how he’s gonna avenge him. So anyway, the fight between Dux and Chong Li starts and…” “…so Frank Dux is now super pissed that Chong Li stomped on Ray Jackson’s head and stole his headband, and so he’s just sort of wondering around the city thinking about it, thinking about how he’s gonna avenge him. So anyway, the fight between Dux and Chong Li starts and…” https://t.co/28uhaBi2xy

Noah Garfinkel @NoahGarfinkel “I’m saying I’m bad at being a bunny. Like, I don’t even eat carrots.” “I’m saying I’m bad at being a bunny. Like, I don’t even eat carrots.” https://t.co/mqkOJbVWLK

Other users made hilarious memes comparing the two to a series of viral mansplainer memes. The mansplainer meme usually shows a guy trying really hard to impress a girl who appears to be disiniterested.

John Keil @JohnnyKeil617 Lmao Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner recreating this meme Lmao Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner recreating this meme 😂 https://t.co/ccCu8dXIJQ

Memes aside, fans were also seen gushing at how cute the two look together. Users even pointed out the matching snakeskin boots the couple sported.

ℒ @jaqcemus kendall jenner and bad bunny matching boots... so cute 🥺 kendall jenner and bad bunny matching boots... so cute 🥺 https://t.co/gngFDfgmBM

DJ John Spin @mediacast252 Kendall Jenner Bad bunny Too cuteKendall Jenner Bad bunny Too cute 💞💋Kendall Jenner Bad bunny https://t.co/qRV5VGmfSw

Yari.🌌 Fly High Moonbinnie 🌠✨🌕 @tugalacticbori couple. 🥵 Unpopular opinion: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are actually acouple. 🥵 Unpopular opinion: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are actually a 🔥couple. 🥵

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been going out since early February

Kendall and Bad Bunny were rumoured to have began dating when they were introduced to each other through a few mutual friends after the latter moved to L.A.

Rumors about them dating began spreading like wildfire when the two were seen leaving the same restaurant. A few weeks later, in March, they were photographed locking lips at the parking spot to a West Hollywood Sushi restaurant.

Def Noodles @defnoodles Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted at the same restaurant, sparking speculation that the two may be dating. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted at the same restaurant, sparking speculation that the two may be dating. https://t.co/mBnwgDuAcS

In April, images surfaced of Kendall and Bunny going horseback riding at The Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California. Almost two weeks later, Coachella happened.

moon @unrealkeen Kendall Jenner and bad bunny officially together Kendall Jenner and bad bunny officially together https://t.co/GBxj93a6YH

During the concert, fans recorded and photographed footage of Kendall supporting Bunny as he performed his set. Later in the festival, they were seen with a group of friends, enjoying Spanish popstar Rosalia's performance. The next day, fans captured footage of the two getting extremely snug with each other in the crowd.

10 days later, they were spotted on a casual Wednesday night date. This time, they were in attendance at a Tyler the creator concert in L.A.

Photographs of the two leaving in the rapper's car emerged soon after.

emma @ohkendallph kendall jenner and bad bunny at coachella kendall jenner and bad bunny at coachella https://t.co/idwsSjKHMh

Towards the end of April, the duo was once again spotted at Carbone, a go-to restaurant for almost every celebrity in town

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny both showed up to the Met Gala last month. The duo did not arrive together but were seen heading for the after party with each other.

𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 @kendallupdater Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arriving at Doja Cat's Met Gala After-Party. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arriving at Doja Cat's Met Gala After-Party. https://t.co/LbbhuLIAkA

The Lakers game on Saturday was the Couples' first public outing together. The supermodel was rocking a white tank top, dyed brown skirt and knee-high stiletto boots. The rapper kept it cool, sporting a white shirt worn under a black leather jacket alongside a bolo tie and a baseball cap worn backwards.

The duo were not the only A-listers in the crowd for the semifinals

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner where not the only celebrities in the crowd. Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian was at the game with her daughter, North West, who held up a sign in support of Tristan Thomson, Chloe Kardashian's ex boyfriend. Kim sported a Jack Nicholson T shirt, while Jack Nicholson himself was in attendance.

Austin @AustinPlanet #LakeShow Lakers undefeated this postseason when Jack Nicholson is attendance. He’s at Game 6. #NBAPlayoffs Lakers undefeated this postseason when Jack Nicholson is attendance. He’s at Game 6. #NBAPlayoffs #LakeShow https://t.co/3IFUiNdvM5

Other noted personalities who attended the game include Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton, and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk.

Rappers, Quavo, Tyler the creator, and Jack Harlow and actors Michael B Jordon and Woody Harrelson were also in attendance.

