"Bad idea!": My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans slam Whitney for trying to set up ex-boyfriend Lennie with bff Heather

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on the night of Tuesday, September 13, and was nothing short of entertaining. With Whitney's mother Babs on the road to recovery after her second stroke, things seemed to be more peaceful for the reality TV star.

However, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star received backlash from fans when they saw her trying to send her ex-boyfriend Lennie on a date with her best friend Heather.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #MyBigFatFabulousLife 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Heather needs to find a man herself! Whitney hooking her up with Lennie is a bad idea!! #MyBigFatFabLife 🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Heather needs to find a man herself! Whitney hooking her up with Lennie is a bad idea!! #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

Read on to learn more about why fans are slamming Whitney for her decision to try and make a match between Lennie and Heather.

Whitney tries to set Heather up with Lennie on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 10, Episode 6

A few weeks ago, Whitney set up a group date for Heather. Out of all the men on the date, Heather chose to continue things with Antwan. The two went on a date in last week's episode. However, while Antwan had fun, Heather claimed that she didn't find that connection with him.

This week, in Episode 6 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney questioned Heather about her date with Antwan. Upon hearing that her best friend didn't want to continue dating him, Whitney was shocked. During her confessional, she shared that she hoped they would at least make it to the fourth or fifth date before deciding what to do.

With Antwan out of the picture, Whitney was once again determined to find her best friend a boyfriend. She asked Heather if she could set her up on a blind date, and the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star's friend agreed.

Day @Day_my1208 Seems like the only thing exciting about Heather is that pink hair. Leave poor Lenny alone #MyBigFatFabLife Seems like the only thing exciting about Heather is that pink hair. Leave poor Lenny alone #MyBigFatFabLife

Later in the episode, Whitney faced her fears by going through an automatic car wash with Lennie, who was her ex-boyfriend and currently works for her. While passing through the car wash, Whitney cut to the chase and asked Lennie if she could set him up with Heather.

He was taken aback by Whitney's proposal and denied to go on a date with her bestfriend. He said:

"I'm not really interested in Heather like that. I don't know, she's your friend. Do you actually want me to go on a date with Heather? That kind of shocks me. You don't think Heather would get jealous with you like touching me and stuff all the time?"

Whitney quipped saying that she would be happy with Lennie and Heather if they went on a date and found themselves compatible with each other. Continuing, Whitney added that she wanted her best friend to find love with someone she knew and trusted.

But Lennie was firm on his decision.

With him refusing to go on a date with her best friend, Whitney then moved on to wondering if she should set up her brother with her best friend instead.

Whitney receives backlash from fans after trying to set up her ex-boyfriend with her bestfriend

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that setting up one's best friend with their ex was a bad idea and went against the girl code. Some fans added that Heather needed to find a man for herself without Whitney's help. A few shared that her best friend didn't need her "sloppy seconds."

Check out some reactions below:

Desiree @dezireme2 Heather can’t get her own man? She’s gotta get Whitney’s leftovers? And didn’t Heather tell Whitney she wasn’t interested? #MyBigFatFabLife Heather can’t get her own man? She’s gotta get Whitney’s leftovers? And didn’t Heather tell Whitney she wasn’t interested? #MyBigFatFabLife

Love Good Vybez @LoveGoodVybez @dezireme2 It's odd that she wants to set her up with men that she had failed relationships with. @dezireme2 It's odd that she wants to set her up with men that she had failed relationships with.

Alexis 💞💕💕 @lexiwilltell



He shot that idea down fast he doesn't want Heather.. If my friend came to me trying to hook me up with her ex..🫤He shot that idea down fasthe doesn't want Heather.. #MyBigFatFabLife If my friend came to me trying to hook me up with her ex..🫤He shot that idea down fast 😅😅 he doesn't want Heather.. #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/RLaMj7J9Es

Vicki T. @VapidOne twitter.com/LolaXAlways/st… Lola Always @LolaXAlways

Lenny said ...No I'm good I don't want to date Heather.

#MyBigFatFabLife Lenny said ...No I'm good I don't want to date Heather. 😅😅Lenny said ...No I'm good I don't want to date Heather.#MyBigFatFabLife Yeah he wants a woman with kids and pink hair who dated Buddy and will definitely trigger problems with handsy Whitney along the way.....nothing awkward here!! #MyBigFatFabLife Yeah he wants a woman with kids and pink hair who dated Buddy and will definitely trigger problems with handsy Whitney along the way.....nothing awkward here!! #MyBigFatFabLife twitter.com/LolaXAlways/st…

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 Whitney let Heather find her own man! You dated her ex, now you're trying to recycle your ex with her?! Smh #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney let Heather find her own man! You dated her ex, now you're trying to recycle your ex with her?! Smh #MyBigFatFabLife

Chrissy B @NealesMom1

#MyBigFatFabLife Setting your best friend up with your ex... Setting your best friend up with your ex... #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/MnQl418i6T

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal