"Bad idea!": My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans slam Whitney for trying to set up ex-boyfriend Lennie with bff Heather

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on the night of Tuesday, September 13, and was nothing short of entertaining. With Whitney's mother Babs on the road to recovery after her second stroke, things seemed to be more peaceful for the reality TV star.
However, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star received backlash from fans when they saw her trying to send her ex-boyfriend Lennie on a date with her best friend Heather.
Read on to learn more about why fans are slamming Whitney for her decision to try and make a match between Lennie and Heather.
Whitney tries to set Heather up with Lennie on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 10, Episode 6
A few weeks ago, Whitney set up a group date for Heather. Out of all the men on the date, Heather chose to continue things with Antwan. The two went on a date in last week's episode. However, while Antwan had fun, Heather claimed that she didn't find that connection with him.
This week, in Episode 6 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney questioned Heather about her date with Antwan. Upon hearing that her best friend didn't want to continue dating him, Whitney was shocked. During her confessional, she shared that she hoped they would at least make it to the fourth or fifth date before deciding what to do.
With Antwan out of the picture, Whitney was once again determined to find her best friend a boyfriend. She asked Heather if she could set her up on a blind date, and the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star's friend agreed.
Later in the episode, Whitney faced her fears by going through an automatic car wash with Lennie, who was her ex-boyfriend and currently works for her. While passing through the car wash, Whitney cut to the chase and asked Lennie if she could set him up with Heather.
He was taken aback by Whitney's proposal and denied to go on a date with her bestfriend. He said:
"I'm not really interested in Heather like that. I don't know, she's your friend. Do you actually want me to go on a date with Heather? That kind of shocks me. You don't think Heather would get jealous with you like touching me and stuff all the time?"
Whitney quipped saying that she would be happy with Lennie and Heather if they went on a date and found themselves compatible with each other. Continuing, Whitney added that she wanted her best friend to find love with someone she knew and trusted.
But Lennie was firm on his decision.
With him refusing to go on a date with her best friend, Whitney then moved on to wondering if she should set up her brother with her best friend instead.
Whitney receives backlash from fans after trying to set up her ex-boyfriend with her bestfriend
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that setting up one's best friend with their ex was a bad idea and went against the girl code. Some fans added that Heather needed to find a man for herself without Whitney's help. A few shared that her best friend didn't need her "sloppy seconds."
Check out some reactions below:
My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.