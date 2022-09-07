My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10: Fans have mixed reactions over Heather's date in Episode 05 

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night and was undoubtedly entertaining. While Whitney was busy getting her braces done and planning Jessica's gender reveal party, Heather went on a date with Antwone. While the date didn't turn out to be great, fans on social media had their own opinion.

After watching Heather go on a date in Episode 5 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, fans were left with mixed opinions. While some rooted for Heather and her date, others questioned why it was being shown. Since Season 10 of the famed reality TV series premiered, fans haven't been happy about it.

TLC Network @TLC fabulous gender reveal party. Whitney and Brenda the drag queen team up to throw Ashley afabulousgender reveal party. #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney and Brenda the drag queen team up to throw Ashley a ✨fabulous✨ gender reveal party. #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/hFnftoYEcQ

Although they were worried about Babs and her second stroke, fans aren't in favor of Whitney. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has received hate recently.

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Heather's date:

Heather and Antwone went on their first date in My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Episode 5

During last week's episode, Heather chose Antwone after the group date that Whitney set up. The two decided to go on their first date this week, and Antwone picked a place. Heather revealed that it had been a couple of weeks since their group date, and they had been texting each other.

Heather shared that Antwone was a little persistent about wanting to talk to her on the phone or via video chat, but she didn't want to do it. The My Big Fat Fabulous star added that she preferred to see him physically and have a one-on-one conversation. She was also taken aback when he picked a winery as neither of them drank.

They started talking about their day when Heather revealed that she had lost her phone. During her confessional, Heather shared that she was nervous about going on a date because she didn't handle one-on-one conversations well.

TLC Network @TLC fabulous gender reveal party. Whitney and Brenda the drag queen team up to throw Ashley afabulousgender reveal party. #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney and Brenda the drag queen team up to throw Ashley a ✨fabulous✨ gender reveal party. #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/hFnftoYEcQ

The two continued to talk about their kids and how they managed them. Although they laughed and had a good conversation, Heather shared that she didn't feel quick sparks with Antwone during their date. Despite that, she wasn't ruling anything out at this point.

Heather and Antwone ended their date with a hug, agreeing to stay in touch. Fans who witnessed the date shared their opinions on social media. While fans are mostly on the same page, there have been mixed reactions this week.

While some enjoyed watching Heather go on a date with Antwone, some didn't. Here's what fans have to say about the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star's date:

Fans have mixed opinions on Heather and Antwone's date being telecasted in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Heather and Antwone made a good pair and that they should go on another date. Meanwhile, some fans on the other end didn't find it interesting to watch.

JayCee23 @JayC0223 Damn, Heather. Girl, don't let this one get away. He seems kind of perfect. Don't mess this up... #MyBigFatFabLife Damn, Heather. Girl, don't let this one get away. He seems kind of perfect. Don't mess this up... #MyBigFatFabLife

Tymmerie @Tymmerie #MyBigFatFabulousLife Why are we watching Heather on a date? I care eve less about Heather's love life than I do about Whitney's. #MyBigFatFabLife Why are we watching Heather on a date? I care eve less about Heather's love life than I do about Whitney's. #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife

Tee @TeeTee54713831 This show is done. Why are we watching heather on a date. #MyBigFatFabulousLife This show is done. Why are we watching heather on a date. #MyBigFatFabulousLife

✨🫶🏽✨ @queeniemonay_ are they running out of content for the show ? lmaooo why tf am i watching heather on a date ??? im here for whitney and her chaotic life . #MyBigFatFabulousLife are they running out of content for the show ? lmaooo why tf am i watching heather on a date ??? im here for whitney and her chaotic life . #MyBigFatFabulousLife

Bradley B @bradsbrooks28 She knows damn well she looks a hot mess, too old for that shit! Her therapist obviously didn’t give her good advice. #MyBigFatFabulousLife She knows damn well she looks a hot mess, too old for that shit! Her therapist obviously didn’t give her good advice. #MyBigFatFabulousLife https://t.co/7MmbggkOa0

Buckeye Babe @lyl_cpa Hello Heather, that dude is cute and he's digging you. Go for it! #MyBigFatFabulousLife Hello Heather, that dude is cute and he's digging you. Go for it!#MyBigFatFabulousLife

Genn @gennpooh That guy that asked Heather out on a date, he would have had more fun at Whitney’s house playing with dogs #MyBigFatFabulousLife That guy that asked Heather out on a date, he would have had more fun at Whitney’s house playing with dogs #MyBigFatFabulousLife.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das