What time will My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 5 air on TLC? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 5 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will air at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The new episode will show Whitney juggling between Babs and Jessica while trying to focus on herself.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Big Fat S*x Reveal, reads:

“As Babs settles into her new senior living community, Whitney partners with a drag queen to throw Ashley a gender reveal party and agrees to teach Jessica a dance for her upcoming wedding.”

All about My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode 5

In episode 5 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney will be seen helping her mom settle into a senior living community after she is released from rehab. Whitney and her family have been tense about Bab’s condition after her second stroke, but after the recovery, they are relieved and happy to have her back in their life.

However, due to some issues, the family is shifting Babs to the senior living community, where she will be looked after by professionals and will be given various therapies required to sustain a healthy life post-stroke.

Other than this, Whitney will be meeting with a drag queen to throw Ashley a gender reveal party, and Ashley is more than happy with all the arrangements. Whitney also promises to teach Jessica a few dance steps so she can surprise everyone at her wedding.

After much waiting, the reality star finally gets braces to fix her teeth, with her ex-boyfriend Lennie by her side. During the procedure, Lennie and Whitney get into fun banter, and Lennie says:

"I don’t know why is she so self conscious. My teeth are worse."

Whitney “like” her new braces and is super “excited” for the “fun process” ahead. Speaking about her new braces, she says in the confessional of My Big Fat Fabulous Life:

“I will say this, I think that it feels a lot more wrong than it looks. I actually don’t think that they look that bad.”

Quick recap of My Big Fat Fabulous Life's episode 4

In the previous episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, things looked better for Whitney and her family as Babs was out of danger and was recovering well after her second stroke.

Whitney and her family were looking for an assisted living community, but to their dismay, most facilities were booked, leaving the family worried about Babs.

However, Glenn was able to shortlist one facility and later discussed the place with Whitney and her brother to make sure the kids were okay with the decision. During his confessional, Glenn shared,

"Whitney has taken the lead on finding assisted living community. The person that she's dealing with, Shannon, asked me to come over and go and really take a look at all it has to offer.”

The kids were fine with the place, but by the time Glenn decided to book the place, someone else had already booked it. During the confessional, Whitney said:

"It's been really difficult finding a place for my mom, a lot of places don't have vacancies and they don't know when they're going to have vacancies. Most communities don't let you reserve a room until a couple of days before the patient is discharged."

However, in the end, the family was able to book the next apartment for Babs, much to everyone’s relief.

Tune in to TLC on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 to watch the all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Edited by Shreya Das