How old is Whitney's father Glenn? Fans urge him to retire in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2

TLC's hit series My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The one-hour time frame saw Whitney and her family deal with multiple issues, ranging from her mother Babs' health and her father Glenn's retirement. Whitney also met a few of her friends throughout the episode.

Tonight, Whitney rallied for her father, Glenn's retirement. However, Glenn wasn't keen on the same. He still wanted to work part-time while caring for the family, especially his wife, Babs. Although Whitney was bent on her father retiring, it looks like Glenn might need a little more convincing.

However, fans of the show have urged Glenn to retire now that he is 76 years old.

Fans want Glenn to retire on My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10

In tonight's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney pushed her father Glenn to retire. However, he didn't wish to leave his job as he wanted to continue to do his part to provide for his family. He still considered having a partial retirement but wouldn't want to stop working even at 76.

Fans, however, felt that it was high time for Glenn to retire, and they took to social media to express their opinions.

Tymmerie "Record profits are unpaid wages!" @Tymmerie Glenn needs to retire so there are fewer people insisting everybody needs to work in person in the office instead of "that newfangled WFH thing." #MyBigFatFabLife Glenn needs to retire so there are fewer people insisting everybody needs to work in person in the office instead of "that newfangled WFH thing." #MyBigFatFabLife

Jess @jdyeww Glenn is burning the candle at both ends. He's not going to be able to take care of Babz if he's not taking care of himself. #MyBigFatFabLife Glenn is burning the candle at both ends. He's not going to be able to take care of Babz if he's not taking care of himself. #MyBigFatFabLife

Tymmerie "Record profits are unpaid wages!" @Tymmerie Can Glenn please retire and let the 60-year-old Boomer at work finally get a promotion? And maybe that guy will retire eventually so a gen xer can move up? Then hopefully someday a millennial will be able to get a job. #MyBigFatFabLife Can Glenn please retire and let the 60-year-old Boomer at work finally get a promotion? And maybe that guy will retire eventually so a gen xer can move up? Then hopefully someday a millennial will be able to get a job. #MyBigFatFabLife

Erin Symons 🍀🇺🇦 @cosmoksmom

#MyBigFatFabLife Omg yes Glenn deserves to retire! 76 is long past time Omg yes Glenn deserves to retire! 76 is long past time#MyBigFatFabLife

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 You can see nobody loves Babs more than Glenn. Sure he still works to make sure he has the best insurance for her. It isn’t about selfishness or actual cash. #MyBigFatFabLife You can see nobody loves Babs more than Glenn. Sure he still works to make sure he has the best insurance for her. It isn’t about selfishness or actual cash. #MyBigFatFabLife

Ludanmama @ludanmama

#MyBigFatFabLife Glen retiring? Buddy thinking of someone other than himself? What a lot of changes in their lives Glen retiring? Buddy thinking of someone other than himself? What a lot of changes in their lives#MyBigFatFabLife

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Didn’t know Whit dad was still working. It’s time to retire pops. You deserve it. #MyBigFatFabLife Didn’t know Whit dad was still working. It’s time to retire pops. You deserve it. #MyBigFatFabLife

What transpired on My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2?

The premiere episode didn't deliver the good news that fans hoped for. Whitney's mother, Babs' condition kept deteriorating as she suffered from a stroke, COVID, and a UTI. However, this week, her health seemed better as she started minor movements of her hands and fingers. Babs was eventually accepted into a rehabilitation center for recovery.

Meanwhile, Whitney hung out with her friend Jessica as they worked together on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The duo connected on their parents' health issues, and later Jessica asked Whitney to be her bridesmaid. While the latter addressed the issue of not having a proper wedding dress, Jessica wanted her friend to wear a dress she liked.

Whitney's other friends, Heather Sykes and Ashley Baynes stopped by for a nacho night, where the trio discussed Whitney asking Heather to be a surrogate. Although the latter had agreed, her health issues didn't allow her to become a surrogate. They also talked about Heather's dating life, and Whitney volunteered to help with her dating profile.

Whitney and her brother Hunter hung out on this week's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Hunter was emotional as he had difficulty witnessing their mother's health issues.

By the end of the episode, Whitney met up with her friend Buddy as the latter revealed how he proposed to his girlfriend, Courtney Marsh. Whitney was worried about the possibility of her getting married and wished to have a dress she could wear to both Jessica and Buddy's weddings.

TLC Network @TLC An all new episode of Whitney gets some good news about Babs' recovery.An all new episode of #MyBigFatFabLife starts NOW. Whitney gets some good news about Babs' recovery. 💛 An all new episode of #MyBigFatFabLife starts NOW. https://t.co/nR7c1kTO0T

The newest season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on August 9, 2022, and has been an instant hit among viewers. The first season debuted in 2015 and has consistently documented plus-size dancer Whitney's life, her family and friends, and her personal and professional relationships.

Tune in to an all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life next week on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das