My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Fans question why Whitney couldn't get home assistance for Babs instead of a new apartment 

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 returned for another intense episode on Tuesday night. Ever since the series premiered, viewers have been given regular updates about Whitney's mum, Babs, who suffered a second stroke and was admitted to the hospital. Finally, out of danger, Babs seemed to be making huge strides in getting better.

This week, the episode mainly revolved around Whitney and her family trying to find Babs an assisted living community. While they had shortlisted one, due to a delay in deciding, someone else had beaten them to it and booked the place.

Due to this, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star and her family were upset. Fans, who witnessed Whitney give it her best to find another apartment in the same building for her mum, took to social media to figure out why they chose to put Babs in an assisted living community instead of finding in-home assistance.

Whitney struggles to book an apartment in an assisted living community for Babs in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Titled A New Home For Babs, Episode 3 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life featured Whitney revealing that Babs was about to be discharged from the hospital and would be moved to an in-patient rehab facility. However, the family has been struggling to find accommodation for Babs.

During his confessional, Glenn shared,

"Whitney has taken the lead on finding assisted living community. The person that she's dealing with, Shannon, asked me to come over and go and really take a look at all it has to offer."

Later in the episode, Glenn sits down to talk to Whitney and her brother about their mother's accommodation. He informed them that he had asked Shannon to save the apartment, but he wanted to confirm with his children to ensure they were okay with the decision.

Whitney and Hunter shared that they were fine with the apartment and told Glenn that he should confirm it immediately. However, after calling Shannon, they learned that someone else had already booked the room they wanted. They had the option of choosing another room that would be empty in a few days.

Glenn was disappointed and shared,

"This is what I was afraid of all along, that we're down to the 11th hour and doing a scramble round. I don't know what we're going to do."

During her confessional, Whitney opened up about how it was stressful for them to find an assisted living community for her mother. The Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared,

"It's been really difficult finding a place for my mom, a lot of places don't have vacancies and they don't know when they're going to have vacancies. Most communities don't let you reserve a room until a couple of days before the patient is discharged."

Luckily they were able to book the next apartment for Babs. They were determined to make it feel like home for her. While few fans were glad to see them make an effort, some fans questioned why they couldn't get in-home assistance instead.

Fans question Whitney's decision to put Babs in an assisted living community in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Taking to Twitter, fans wondered why the family couldn't get the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star an in-home nurse. That way, she would be at home with her family, and they wouldn't have the hassle of setting up a place just for a few months.

