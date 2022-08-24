My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Fans appalled after Lennie crawls into Whitney's bed while she was asleep

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night. This week, things turned awkward when Lennie crawled onto Whitney's bed while she was asleep. To make matters worse, her father walked in and saw Lennie in his daughter's bed. Fans were appalled to see this happen, especially since Lennie was Whitney's ex, and she was his boss.

Episode 3 of My Big Fabulous Life, titled Business Decisions in the Bedroom, featured Lennie entering Whitney's house to clarify his doubts about work. But viewers didn't expect to see Lennie crawling onto Whitney's bed and almost cuddling her.

Whitney asks Lennie to rub her back while she was asleep in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

The episode started with an update about Whitney's mum, Babs, who was in rehab recovering from her heart attack. Later, the scene shifts to Whitney's home and showcases Lennie entering and walking directly to Whitney's bedroom, only to see her fast asleep.

Instead of leaving and returning later, he crawled into bed with Whitney. He immediately rubbed her back and cuddled with the My Big Fat Fabulous life star. Whitney, shocked at first to see him, asked Lennie if he was supposed to be at work that day.

During his confessional, Lennie revealed that he had been working for No BS Active for the past few weeks and was in charge of editing videos and captions. The My Big Fat Fabulous star added that he found the job fun.

Lennie told Whitney that he was there because he doubted his work. Lennie said,

"I have a question about these uploads that I'm doing."

Instead of asking him what his doubts were about, Whitney instead replied,

"Okay, well, If you're gonna be here, can you at least scratch?"

That's when viewers noticed that Whitney was sleeping in her bed. As he rubbed her back, Lennie asked the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star,

"So how long did the uploads normally take, 'cause one took me four hours yesterday."

During her confessional, Whitney questioned Lennie and asked him,

"I just wanted to know, why you felt it appropriate to climb into my bed when I was fully nude?"

Lennie quipped that he didn't think it would be a problem. He asked Whitney if it made her uncomfortable, but she denied it. Whitney continued by saying that some people might find the act strange and that they needed to discuss their working relationship because she wasn't a single woman.

While Lennie rubbed Whitney's back and cleared his business doubts, the duo didn't expect Whitney's dad to also walk into her room. He immediately asked them about the situation. Lennie shared that they were working on the website. During his confessional, Glenn shared that if Whitney were professional, she wouldn't have encouraged Lennie to climb into his bed.

Glenn wasn't the only one who was shocked, viewers who witnessed the entire scene unfold were equally stunned. They took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans claim Whitney was unprofessional to let Lennie on her bed in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Taking to Twitter, fans were shocked that Whitney let Lennie onto her bed, despite being naked. Some fans also claimed that it was unprofessional.

🇲ikey▪️🇲ike @MatroxBlue

"Whoa."

"What's going on in here?"

"Working?"

"What kind of stuff we working on?" @TLC I like Glenn's reaction."Whoa.""What's going on in here?""Working?""What kind of stuff we working on?" @TLC I like Glenn's reaction. 😂"Whoa.""What's going on in here?""Working?""What kind of stuff we working on?"

lilacpeeps @lilacpeeps #TLC Ugh Lennie is back. You know? The guy who was also on #Catfish . 🤮🙄 Does every guy Whitney date, whether friend, ex or not, always give her sexual messages while she's naked in bed? 🤢 Also where's French man? Pfftt... #MyBigFatFabLife Ugh Lennie is back. You know? The guy who was also on #Catfish. 🤮🙄 Does every guy Whitney date, whether friend, ex or not, always give her sexual messages while she's naked in bed? 🤢 Also where's French man? Pfftt... #MyBigFatFabLife #TLC

Marie @Marie38408366 #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney know she won't to knock boots with Lennie she don't act like she is in a relationship with this so called French man. #MyBigFatFabLife Whitney know she won't to knock boots with Lennie she don't act like she is in a relationship with this so called French man.

Jessica @Jessica65481190 #MyBigFatFabulousLife So Whitney has Lennie in her BED rubbing her back while she has a bf?? Ummmm NO MA'AM that's not ok. #MyBigFatFabLife So Whitney has Lennie in her BED rubbing her back while she has a bf?? Ummmm NO MA'AM that's not ok. #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife

Drummer boy @Gud_guy336 @Jessica65481190 She is an attractive woman but why she has Lennie rubbing her back but yet have a bf @Jessica65481190 She is an attractive woman but why she has Lennie rubbing her back but yet have a bf https://t.co/C8F3TLx3Ua

jenji @jenjihere



Girl, Please.



#MyBigFatFabLife “Why it was appropriate that Lenny climbed into your bed while she was naked” AND THEN YOU peeled down the covers to ask him to scritch your bare back.Girl, Please. “Why it was appropriate that Lenny climbed into your bed while she was naked” AND THEN YOU peeled down the covers to ask him to scritch your bare back. Girl, Please. #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/aXRJ6EKjk0

lilmermaid317 @lilmermaid317 @jenjihere This right here…y not kick him out the bed before he even got in the bed..make it make sense..🙄 @jenjihere This right here…y not kick him out the bed before he even got in the bed..make it make sense..🙄

Vicki T. @VapidOne why do I imagine that Lenny's nails are filling up with skin remnants as he scratches her back? and WHY does she sleep naked? I am imagine a WAFTING as she stands up.... #MyBigFatFabLife why do I imagine that Lenny's nails are filling up with skin remnants as he scratches her back? and WHY does she sleep naked? I am imagine a WAFTING as she stands up.... #MyBigFatFabLife

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 Why would Whitney want any person coming in her room while she’s naked? #MyBigFatFabLife Why would Whitney want any person coming in her room while she’s naked? #MyBigFatFabLife

Jess @jdyeww Lol @ Glenn saying Whitney is unprofessional. I mean it's true but damn. #MyBigFatFabLife Lol @ Glenn saying Whitney is unprofessional. I mean it's true but damn. #MyBigFatFabLife

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

