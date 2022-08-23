What time will My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 3 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 3 airs on Tuesday, August 23, at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC. The reality show revolves around the life of plus-size dancer Whitney Way Thore as she balances family, friends, her new dating life, and a successful fitness career, alongside dealing with a few heartbreaks along the way.

In the upcoming episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney will help her best friend Heather get back on the dating scene after her divorce. The synopsis of episode 3, titled Business Decisions in the Bedroom, reads:

"A pregnant Ashley decides she doesn't want to know her baby's gender, so Whitney must carry the secret alone; Heather breaks out of her shell on a group date; Babs makes progress in rehab; Hunter, Whitney and Henchi are added to the visitor list."

All about My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 3

In the latest episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney will prove that she is indeed Heather's best friend as she helps her meet a few new men on an artistic night out. They meet five different guys of different ages and backgrounds for Heather to choose from. The men are then asked to paint their version of Heather to see how they envisioned her.

To learn a bit more about the guys, Whitney asks them some questions to find out if they are a potential match for her best pal. She begins by questioning:

"If you could instantly attain a skill, what it would be?"

The first guy responds by saying he would learn “how to be a better boyfriend,” the second chooses to be a “pro basketball player,” while the other two guys want to be “musicians." However, it is the reply of the fifth guy which surprises the ladies the most as he expresses his wish to “always find the G-s*ot every single time.” In the confessional, Heather is seen saying:

“Can we make small talk for 15 minutes before jumping to s*x, like honestly.”

Whitney then asks the second question about their “secret s*xual fantasies.” From being “oiled up” to various other fantasies, the ladies hear everything. Heather responded to the question, saying:

"Oh my God. I even don’t know these people. I don’t even like talk about this with my closet friends until like months and months into the friendship. Like can we not."

Finally, when it was time to see the paintings, the two friends agree that some paintings made a mark while others just did not. Heather said:

“I am glad it’s not going to come down to just whose painting I like the best because I am really happy with how they all turned out except Curtis’s.”

Although she doesn't pick any of the men, she was happy to try dating once again. Heather, who is a single mom to two kids, Eli and Ava, had previously dated Whitney’s best friend Buddy Bell. However, they parted ways after a brief time together. Buddy is now engaged to Courtney Marsh.

Heather had also previously agreed to be a surrogate for the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star since “it was a huge honour” but after a "follow up appointment” with the doctor to look at the “state of things,” she could no longer go ahead with the plan.

For surrogacy, one needs to have a “very best case scenario,” but Heather’s body prevented her from moving forward with the plan, meaning she will no longer be a surrogate. Whitney is fine with the decision as she has frozen her eggs upon the insistence of her French boyfriend.

Tune in on Tuesday on TLC to watch the all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10.

Edited by Susrita Das