What time will My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 4 air on TLC? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 4 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will air at 10 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, August 30, on TLC. In the upcoming episode, the family will welcome Babs back from rehab and try to find a stress-free place for her to live.

The synopsis of episode 3 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, titled A New Home For Babs, reads:

“When Babs is released from the hospital, Whitney, Glenn and Hunter must scramble to find a place for her to live; with the wedding quickly approaching, tensions between Jessica and her fiancé heat up.”

All about My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 4

After a few stressful weeks, Whitney and her family can now relax as Babs is being released from rehab. Babs was admitted to rehab after she got a stroke for the second time. Later, Babs was also diagnosed with Covid and UTI, leaving Whitney extremely stressed as she thought she might lose her beloved mother.

She was then shifted to a rehab facility, where she showed signs of recovery and was no longer being tube-fed, much to the family's relief.

Now in the latest episode, the family welcomes Babs back home. Whitney informs her ex-boyfriend Lennie about Babs, saying that she will be at the "hospital all day," and Lennie has to take care of the things when she is at the hospital.

Speaking about her and her ex Lennie's awkward work relationship, she said in the confessional:

“You know when you fall in love with somebody and then like very soon after you are like what was I before this person. I literally don’t remember life without you in it now anymore. Its so weird. What was I doing, was I fixing it up myself.”

Meanwhile, Whitney's fitness trainer and business partner Jessica is having a tough time dealing with her marriage preparations, due to which things heat up between her and her fiance.

Quick recap of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 3

Things got a little awkward between Whitney and Lennie in episode 3 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life when he entered her room and crawled onto her bed while she was asleep. The synopsis of the episode, titled Business Decisions in the Bedroom, read:

“A pregnant Ashley decides she doesn't want to know her baby's gender, so Whitney must carry the secret alone; Heather breaks out of her shell on a group date; Babs makes progress in rehab; Hunter, Whitney and Henchi are added to the visitor list.”

In episode 3, Whitney and her family got good news about Babs' recovery. But things got a little embarrassing when Lennie entered Whitney's bedroom and crawled onto her bed while she was asleep.

When Whitney woke up, he rubbed her back and cuddled with her, leaving Whitney surprised. He was there to discuss work. He told Whitney:

"I have a question about these uploads that I'm doing."

Before asking him about the doubts, Whitney said:

"Okay, well, If you're gonna be here, can you at least scratch?

To make things worse, Whitney's dad walked in and saw Lennie beside her daughter on her bed, leaving him puzzled.

During her confessional, Whitney questioned Lennie and asked him:

"I just wanted to know, why you felt it appropriate to climb into my bed when I was fully nude?"

Lennie said that he thought it was a problem, but Whitney said that it's not normal and that they need to discuss their work relationship as she is not a single woman anymore.

Tune in on Tuesday on TLC to watch the all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10.

Edited by Piyush Bisht