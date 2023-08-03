Bad Religion Fall 2023 US tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Bad Religion, the famous punk rock band from Southern California, is going on a tour around the US this fall. They'll be playing in 22 places, including major cities like San Diego, Albany, Oakland, and many others.

The tour will celebrate 30 years since the band released their critically-acclaimed album Recipe for Hate. Back then, this album did really well, reaching No. 14 on a special music chart. The album had hit songs like Struck a Nerve and American Jesus, which many people loved and still love today.

Presale for the tour will go live on August 2, 2023, while the general sale will commence on August 3, 2023, via TicketMaster. For sold-out shows, fans can purchase tickets through StubHub.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Bad Religion will begin in Ventura and end in Sayreville

Bad Religion will kick off the tour with their Ventura concert, scheduled for September 27, 2023. After performing across the US, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in Sayreville on October 29, 2023.

Here are the full venues and dates of the tour:

September 27, 2023 – Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

September 28, 2023 – Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September 29, 2023 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

October 02, 2023 – Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

October 03, 2023 – Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

October 04, 2023 – Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

October 06, 2023 – Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

October 07, 2023 – Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 08, 2023 – Chico, CA - Senator Theater

October 10, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

October 12, 2023 – Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 13, 2023 – La Vista, NE - The Astro – Indoor Theater

October 14, 2023 – Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 16, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - Uptown

October 20, 2023 – Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

October 21, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - MasonicLive

October 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 24, 2023 – Huntington, NY - The Paramount

October 25, 2023 – Albany, NY - Empire Live

October 27, 2023 – New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 28, 2023 – Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

October 29, 2023 – Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Bad Religion is an American punk-rock band that formed in 1980

Bad Religion is a well-known punk rock band from Los Angeles, USA. Established in 1980, the band is renowned for its thought-provoking songs and captivating punk melodies.

Their debut album, titled How Could Hell Be Any Worse?, was released in 1982 under their label, Epitaph Records. This album played a pivotal role in shaping Bad Religion's identity.

It featured lively and spirited punk tracks enriched with insightful lyrics about societal and existential matters. Despite not achieving instant mainstream acclaim, the album garnered recognition within the industry.

Following their debut, Bad Religion continued producing more albums, including Suffer (1988), Stranger Than Fiction (1994), and The Process of Belief (2002).

These subsequent albums effectively showcased the band's adeptness in crafting music and composing meaningful lyrics. Their work began influencing other musicians and groups, inspiring fresh creative concepts.

Though Bad Religion's accolades might not rival prominent awards like the Grammys, their significance within punk rock remains undeniable. They command substantial respect for their profound impact on musical and cultural aspects.

Overall, they are regarded as one of the best prominent punk rock bands in history. Their compositions continue to stimulate and resonate with their fans.