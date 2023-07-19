The Menzingers North American tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The Menzingers, the influential American punk rock band, have exciting news for their fans. The band has recently made an official announcement regarding their upcoming headlining tour across the United States this fall. Additionally, they have excitingly revealed that they will be accompanied by a lineup of exceptional support acts throughout the tour.

Joining them on the tour will be Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys, ensuring a power-packed lineup that promises unforgettable performances.

The tour is set to cover major cities such as Rochester, and New York, and will include stops in Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Fans all over the country can rejoice as they eagerly await the chance to catch The Menzingers live on stage.

Live Nation presale will go on sale on July 19, while the general sale will go on sale on July 21 via TicketMaster. For more information, fans can follow their social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

The Menzingers North American tour will begin in Rochester and end in Toronto

The concert starts in Rochester on November 9, 2023, and will mark the beginning of The Menzinger's months-long tour. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Toronto concert on December 17, 2023

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 9, 2023 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

November 10, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

November 11, 2023 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center

November 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

November 14, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

November 15, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

November 16, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

November 17, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National

November 18, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

November 19, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

November 24, 2023 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

November 25, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

November 26, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

November 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

November 29, 2023 - Austin, TX - The Far Out

December 1, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

December 2, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

December 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

December 5, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

December 6, 2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

December 7, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

December 8, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

December 9, 2023 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

December 10, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

December 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

December 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

December 14, 2023 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

December 16, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

December 17, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

The Menzingers is an American punk rock band formed in 2006

The Menzingers is an influential American punk rock band formed in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 2006. Comprised of Greg Barnett (vocals, guitar), Tom May (vocals, guitar), Eric Keen (bass), and Joe Godino (drums), the band draws inspiration from a diverse range of punk and rock influences, crafting a distinctive sound that combines emotive and introspective lyrics with infectious and catchy melodies.

Their early years saw The Menzingers gaining recognition within the punk scene, but it was their third studio album, On the Impossible Past (2012), that propelled them to broader acclaim. The album received widespread critical praise for its heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth, establishing the band as a significant force in contemporary punk rock.

Subsequent albums, such as Rented World (2014) and After the Party (2017), further showcased their songwriting maturity and solidified their position in the punk music landscape.

Renowned for their electrifying live performances, The Menzingers foster a genuine connection with their audience, creating an atmosphere of unity and energy. Their extensive touring, alongside other prominent punk and alternative rock acts, has further cemented their status as a dynamic and influential presence in the punk music realm.

Overall, with an unwavering dedication to their craft and a growing fan base, The Menzingers continue to push the boundaries of punk rock, leaving an indelible mark on the genre's evolution.