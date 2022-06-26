"Bad timing": Amber Rose’s new song sparks backlash online

American model, TV personality and singer Amber Rose recently released a new track titled Get Your H*e On or GYHO on June 24, produced by Mannie Fresh who reworked his original production. He also appeared for a cameo in the accompanying music video for the song. The artist is promoting her new song consistently on social media.

The song is being perceived as a provocative version of Big Tymmers’ 2000 hit Get Your Roll On.

Many are questioning the timing of Rose’s song release since the Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24. Twitter user @ZINZI_vs_ZOEY summed up the issue as:

"Amber Rose dropping “GYHO” is bad timing with this Roe v Wade decision"

Moreover, 38-year-old Rose is one of the major forces behind the S*utWalk movement which organises an annual march in Los Angeles to denounce r*pe culture and s*ut-shaming, and stand in solidarity with those who have been s*xually assaulted.

Netizens react to Amber Rose’s song GYHO in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned

When Rose scheduled the release of the song Get Your H*e On, she perhaps did not realise that it would coincide with the overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States. The country no longer boasts guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights, with at least 21 states working on and implementing laws to ban abortion.

Upset netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Rose releasing an ill-fitting song like GYHO at this time.

Puff the Magic 🐉 @Jayodeewhy



Take us in for landing Lucifer Then Amber Rose drops GYHO on the day y’all lose abortions rights 🤦🏽‍♂️Take us in for landing Lucifer Then Amber Rose drops GYHO on the day y’all lose abortions rights 🤦🏽‍♂️Take us in for landing Lucifer 😂 https://t.co/imrN03WU4i

cups full of melanin 🇿🇦 @coconutThug kanye could have just thrown 1s like everybody else but NOOOO "yeezy taught me' I'm not even gonna mention Wiz. #AmberHeardIsANarcissist Out of all beautiful things life could give me, it skips everything & gives me an amber rose songkanye could have just thrown 1s like everybody else but NOOOO "yeezy taught me' I'm not even gonna mention Wiz. #GYHO Out of all beautiful things life could give me, it skips everything & gives me an amber rose song 😞 kanye could have just thrown 1s like everybody else but NOOOO "yeezy taught me' I'm not even gonna mention Wiz. #GYHO #AmberHeardIsANarcissist https://t.co/nwFbRoSTTd

Taudrey Hepburn @just_nahla Amber Rose dropped GYHO and the Supreme Court said ENOUGH #RoeVsWade Amber Rose dropped GYHO and the Supreme Court said ENOUGH #RoeVsWade

💙👑My Prince Harlem🕊 10-30-19 @Hollywoodb921 Amber Rose GYHO ??!! Wade vs Roe overturned and ummmm..... lawd Amber Rose GYHO ??!! Wade vs Roe overturned and ummmm..... lawd https://t.co/16iVsHEgT9

Celebrity singers criticize the overturning of Roe v Wade

Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 @PearlJam No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. (1/2) No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. (1/2) https://t.co/zo67xyzex5

Many celebrity singers took to social media to express their disappointment at the Supreme Court's ruling. Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris and Halsey are just a few big names who have spoken up.

Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter:

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

More about Amber Rose

Amber Rose, an American model and television personality, has appeared on several singing projects. Known for dating rappers, Rose was with Kanye between 2008 and 2010. Rose appeared in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s single Put On. During her relationship with Kanye, Rose starred in various ads for brands like Louis Vuiton and Ford Models.

She was married to Wiz Khalifa between 2013 and 2016, and appeared in several of his releases. Rose also appeared in various music videos in provocative roles. After separating from Khalifa, Amber Rose released her first book, How to Be a Bad B***h, which was published by Simon & Schuster. She also launched her own talk show titled The Amber Rose Show in 2016.

The decision by the Supreme Court will severely affect women's reproductive rights with some states even totally banning abortion. Rose's decision to release her song despite the current state of affairs is questionable.

