Balenciaga front row photos: Kim Kardashian and others who attended Demna Gvasalia's snowstorm runway show

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Balenciaga showcased its Fall Winter 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week. The show was named "360°" and was a tribute to Ukraine's ongoing situation with Russia. The show attracted many celebrities, including Alexa Demie, Anitta, Kim Kardashian, and many more.

The show attendees brought their best fashion game to the show. Each of these stars wore a unique and spectacular outfit from the fashion house of Balenciaga. Below are the photos of the best-dressed celebrities in the front row of the 360° show.

5 best-dressed celebrities at Balenciaga FW-22 360° show

1) Kim Kardashian in a cautionary outfit

Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a unique look for the front rows as the brand ambassador. The star wore a catsuit entirely covered with tape, which had a logo from Balenciaga all over it. She also carried an hourglass bag and a pair of sunglasses from the label.

2) Alexa Demie in all-black

Euphoria star Alexa Demie was seen wearing an all-black outfit, wearing a black oversized black shirt with leather pants. She also accessorized with gold jewelry which included a choker necklace and a pair of gold jewelry.

Alexa Demie wore a bold makeup look which had pops of purple shade as eyeshadow and an ombre lip shade. The star also flaunted her new bixie haircut, which had buzzed on Twitter previously.

3) Salma Hayek Pinault in a black midi

Salma Hayek also went for a black look, where she wore a maxi-length dress and carried an hourglass bag. She layered the dress with a denim blue shirt and wore a pair of ankle-length boots. She accessorized her look with silver bracelets and a pair of sunglasses. Later, she was seen donning an oversized t-shirt adorned with the Ukrainian flag and was given by Creative Director Demna on the show itself.

She wore an oversized tee while posing with Kim K.

4) Aya Nakamura donning an all-black outfit

Pop musician Aya Coco Danioko is a French-Malian singer famously known for her stage name Aya Nakamura. The star wore an all-black look, wearing a basic black T-shirt with cape sleeves and black baggy cargo jeans. She paired the outfit with a Balenciaga logo belt and a metallic silver purse.

5) Anitta in a chic outfit

Brazilian singer Anitta was also spotted at the 360 show, where she donned an oversized black double-breasted power blazer which came on to the length of a mini dress. She wore a black crop top underneath the coat with a pair of black pants. She matched the outfit with a pair of leather thigh-high boots and a classic handbag.

All the stars brought their A-game to the fashion show. Other than these stars, we also saw DJ Snake, Isabelle Huppert, Asap Ferg, Asap Nast, MLMA, Jayda Cheaves, Lil Baby, and many more.

