Bamboozle Festival 20th anniversary 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

Bamboozle Festival is returning to New Jersey after a decade in May next year. The festival will take place from May 5 to 7, 2023, at Bader Field in Atlantic City. The first phase of the lineup has been announced and it includes Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, and Yung Gravy as headliners or seniors, as put by the festival.

Tickets for the event will be available from November 25 at noon EST at bamboozlefestival.com. The festival's website notes that interested fans should download the BAM app before the ticket sale goes live.

The pre-queue will open on the same day at 11.00 am EST. Fans are advised not to refresh the page once they have entered the queue.

Bamboozle Festival’s website described the festival as:

“A lost but never forgotten celebration of music, lifestyle and culture that was last seen on the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ in 2012. The Bamboozle Festival entertained over 500,000 fans during its reign, from 2002 - 2012."

It further added, noting:

"Welcome to the awakening of the iconic festival, a party 20 years in the making. This is a 'festival' - beyond music, our event offers a diverse entertainment program, amusement rides, wrestling, gaming and dance competitions, plus soooo much more.”

Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup

Limp Bizkit

Rick Ross

Steve Aoki

Yung Gravy

Boys Like Girls

E-Town Concrete

Finch

Jax

Mayday Parade

Saosin

Say Anything

The Spill Canvas

Valencia

We The Kings

Babytron

Diablo

Gideon

Kaonashi

Left To Suffer

Scowl

Sueco

Tallah

Teddy Swims

The Wrecks

More about the headliners

Among the headliners for the Bamboozle festival is the American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, which was formed in 1994 and has won several awards over the years. The band was nominated for three Grammy Awards in 2002, including Best Hard Rock Performance for Nookie, Best Rock Album for Significant Other, and Best Hard Rock Performance for Take a Look Around.

They released their most recent album titled Still Sucks in October 2021, which was their sixth album. They launched it a decade after their last one, Gold Cobra, which was released in 2011. The band’s lineup consists of lead vocalist Fred Durst, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, DJ Lethal, and guitarist Wes Borland.

Also among the headliners is American rapper Rick Ross, whose most recent album titled Port of Miami 2 was released on August 9, 2019, by Maybach Music Group and Epic Records. The album featured guest appearances from Wale, Gunplay, Summer Walker, Dej Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Denzel Curry, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Drake among others.

The album was a follow-up to Ross’ debut album Port of Miami, which was released in 2006. The album features singles including Act a Fool, Big Tyme, and Gold Roses.

One of the highest-grossing electronic dance music artists, DJ Steve Aoki, will also be one of the headliners. He has collaborated with artists including will.i.am, Afrojack, LMFAO, Linkin Park, AGNEZ MO, Iggy Azalea, Lil Jon, blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, Laidback Luke, BTS, Monsta X, Louis Tomlinson, Backstreet Boys, and Fall Out Boy among others. His album Wonderland was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013. Aoki also published a memoir in 2019 titled Blue: The Colour of Noise.

