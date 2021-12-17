Banana Loca from ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, where to buy, and all about the founders

Banana Loca is yet another Shark Tank product to be introduced in the upcoming episode.

It is created especially for kids, who would like to have bananas filled with their favorite jelly or spread. The brand website for this Shark Tank product reads:

“Banana Loca is an innovative kitchen gadget that straightens a banana, cores it while still in the peel, and allows you to fill it with a variety of tasty food pairings like yogurt, honey, jams & jellies, peanut butter and Nutella!”

Founders are best friends

Banana Loca founders Renee Heath and Bechara Jaoudeh are best friends. Both belong to business backgrounds; Jaoudeh is the co-founder of Philly Marketing Labs, and Heath works in digital marketing. The duo met during a trade show and became friends instantly.

The founders, who have no prior experience with kitchen gadgets, invented Banana Loca during a simple conversation about how Jaoudeh prefers to have the fruit.

The “Our Story” section on their brand’s website reads:

“One fruitful day when Bechara was talking about eating Nutella and bananas as a child in Lebanon, Renee commented about how her 15 nieces and nephews love banana slices with peanut butter. And the idea of Banana Loca was born!”

The founders want Shark Tank investors to help expand their already thriving business. Though Banana Loca is their joint venture, Jaoudeh and Heath still work full-time jobs.

What is the price?

Interested personnel can purchase Banana Loca via Amazon or from the brand’s website.

One pack costs $28.99, while their current Shark Tank special pack costs $55 and includes two sets.

Check out this video to understand how to use the product:

The website also includes a page with recipes.

All about ‘Shark Tank’ episode 9

While Banana Loca looks interesting, it is difficult to say whether it will impress the sharks or not. The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 9 mentioned:

“Entrepreneurs from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, make snack time fun with their ap-peeling kitchen gadget.”

Apart from Banana Loca, the new episode will also have other business deals — Tenikle, Liberate and MAXPRO.

With Daniel Lubetzky as the guest judge, the regular sharks include Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 9 will air on Friday, December 17, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

