Barbecue Showdown season 2 cast list: Meet the Barbecuers

Barbecue Showdown season 2 is all set to release on Netflix on Friday, May 26. The new season will feature eight barbecuers from all over the US competing against each other to win a $50,000 cash prize and the title of the next American pit Master.

The contestants will be challenged to "create mouth-watering, boundary-pushing barbecue" dishes to impress the judges, while facing the intense challenges. Barbecue Showdown is being hosted by Michelle Buteau and judged by Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso.

Barbecue Showdown season 2 will see 8 eclectic barbecuers battle for the top prize

1) Thyron Mathews

Thyron is the owner of T&T BBQ family business with his uncle Ced. Together, they create one of the best family recipes in Iowa. Their rubs and sauces are mixed with oak wood smoke, which might be a technique that Thyron uses on Barbecue Showdown.

2) Cindy Hayter

Cindy keeps her life very private and just has 14 posts on Instagram. She has years of experience as a pit master and often competes in grilling competitions.

3) Delilah Winder

Delilah is a personal chef from New Jersey. She attended the NY School of Design and also works as the lead chef consultant for the American Heart Association. Winder used to be the director of The Dorrance H. Hamilton Center for Culinary Enterprises but quit the job in 2015.

4) Michelle Lundstrom

Originally from Long Island, Michelle is the host of the Absolute Fire Podcast and has over 17K followers on Instagram, where she posts the recipes of many grilled food dishes.

5) Joey Victorian

Joey is the owner of Victorian's Barbecue Shop, which has a lot of positive reviews online. He started the business as a food trailer and currently has more than 10 items on his menu. He also offers personal catering services.

6) Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo is a caterer associated with the 187.BBQ company. He is from Rancho, Cucamonga, and often posts videos of him preparing barbeque food.

7) Logan Sandoval

Logan is a personal chef and the owner of ZEF BBQ family business, which is one of the popular eateries in LA. He has more than 18K followers on Instagram.

8) John Boy Caddell

John Boy is from Oliver Springs, Tennessee. With his roots in the mountains, he makes his own herbs for his smoked dishes. He had gotten into alcoholism four years ago but is now changing his life by making moonshine barbeque food items.

About Barbecue Showdown season 2

Netflix's description of the show reads:

"Barbecue Showdown is back, and the competition is bigger, and blazing hot! Eight of the best barbecuers from across the country will have to master the flame in an open fire playground, and create mouth-watering, boundary-pushing barbecue, for a $50,000 prize."

The second season of the show features eight of the best barbecuers of the USA who will have to prepare their best dishes in an open fire playground. The contestants will be challenged in each episode and the last standing cook will take home a $50,000 cash prize and the title of America's next pit master.

The judges and host will keep presenting new challenges to the trained chefs, such as only cooking water animals and peppers. The series is directed by Daniel Calin.

All episodes of Barbecue Showdown season 2 will be dropped on Netflix together on May 26. Fans can also stream the complete first season of the show, which has eight episodes in total, on the popular streaming application.

