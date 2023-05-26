Barbecue Showdown season 2 release date, air time, and plot on Netflix

Barbecue Showdown is back with its second season, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 26, at 03:01 am ET. All the episodes of the competition will be uploaded together.

Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, Barbecue Showdown season 2 will feature eight of the best barbecuers across the country taking on some extreme challenges with fire to make the best grilled food possible. The contestants will be judged by world-class BBQ chefs Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso.

Barbecue Showdown season 2: Barbecuers will only be allowed to use specific items while grilling their food

Netflix’s description of Barbecue Showdown reads:

"Barbecue Showdown is back, and the competition is bigger, and blazing hot! Eight of the best barbecuers from across the country will have to master the flame in an open fire playground, and create mouth-watering, boundary-pushing barbecue, for a $50,000 prize."

As seen in the trailer, eight barbecuers from the US, who have years of experience on the grill and possibly the fire department on their speed dial, will have to compete with each other to make the best dish possible. They will be allowed to use only specific items while grilling and will even be told the different modes of cooking their meat.

Other than that, the chefs will have to work in an open fire playground, which has a very high temperature, and try not to burn their food. They will also be provided with different types of meat throughout the season to grill, like duck, pepper, etc.

The winner of the competition will win a $50,000 grand prize and the title of the next American Pitmaster.

While not much is known about the participants of Barbecue Showdown season 2, five of its contestants are:

Thyron Mathews: Thyron is the founder of T and T BBQ family business and has won awards for his work.

Cindy Hayter: Cindy is the lead chef consultant for the American Heart and Stroke Associations and works as a personal chef on the side.

Michelle Lundstrom: Originally from Long Island, Michelle is the host of Absolute Fire podcast and often posts videos of herself while cooking.

Joey Victorian: Pitmaster Joey is the owner of Victorian's Barbecue and often takes some catering gigs with 187 BBQ.

Logan Sandoval: Logan is the owner of a family pop-up business ZEF BBQ and he often posts pictures of his food on Instagram.

Host Michelle Buteau has appeared in several movies and reality TV shows

45-year-old Michelle Buteau is from New Jersey, US. She attended the Florida International University and is known for hosting many reality TV shows like The Circle, Broad City, etc. Buteau is also a comedian who landed her first big gig on TV on Comedy Central in 2006 and was named as one of the top 10 comedians to watch in 2017 by Esquire.

She has appeared in many movies like Always Be My Maybe, Someone Great, and Isn't It Romantic. She was also seen in popular TV shows like First Wives Club and Tales of the City. Her special show, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, is the winner of the 2021 Critics' Choice Television Award.

Fans will be able to stream all episodes of Barbecue Showdown season 2 on Netflix on Friday, May 26. The first episode of series is already available on the popular streaming website.

